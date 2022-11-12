Settler’s Ridge: A new builder is active in the 55-plus community

Henrico County-based Eagle Construction of VA is bringing its popular 55-plus community concept to the eastern end of the county. The builder will construct 70 single-family homes in Settler’s Ridge, an established development near the intersection of South Laburnum Avenue and Burning Tree Road.

The nearly 49-acre community got its start in the early days of the Great Recession, with 97 homes built in two sections. Eagle bought the sites for the last section of homes in late 2020. The company will be the last section’s developer and sole builder.

The chance to build in an established community was a big draw for Eagle.

“Settler’s Ridge provided an opportunity for us to build our 55-plus product in the eastern end of Henrico in an established neighborhood with a strong sense of community,” said Tiffani LaNeave, an Eagle sales consultant.

She added: “It’s close to all of the amenities downtown Richmond offers, but with a quiet, somewhat country feel.”

Other 55-plus communities Eagle has built in Greater Richmond include CrossRidge, Parkside Village, Kenbrook at Harpers Mill and The Villas at Providence.

“A lot of the products we build fit that lifestyle, with first-floor primary suites and main-level living in low-maintenance communities with amenities like walking trails that are important to that buyer,” LaNeave said.

Eagle began site development in Settler’s Ridge earlier this year, and it started building a model home last month. The company will offer five floorplans, each of which has a primary bedroom on the main floor. Four of the five plans are one level, and the fifth one is two levels.

“All the homes are built on slabs to eliminate stairs for entry, so they’re wonderful for aging in place,” LaNeave said. The development’s architectural styles will be a mix of Colonial, Craftsman, Cottage and Traditional.

“We worked with the current HOA board to maintain consistency with the exteriors of the homes” in the previous two sections, LaNeave said.

Home sizes range from 1,659 to 2,090 square feet, with base prices ranging from $381,900 to $426,900.

The community’s amenities include a clubhouse with a full kitchen and an exercise room, as well as an indoor heated pool.

“There are always different types of activities going on in the community, and they host monthly dinners as well,” LaNeave said.

Eagle recently opened the new section for sales, and the company has sold six homes and has another six under construction so far. These will be a combination of “Showcase” homes designed by Eagle’s design team and “What’s Your Style” homes that homebuyers can customize.

Among the potential buyers are residents in the previous two sections, LaNeave said.