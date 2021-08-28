Sleepy Hollow Forest: ‘The best of everything’

When builder/developer John Nolde Jr. and his business partner, Milton Kusterer, had the opportunity to buy homesites in western Henrico County’s Sleepy Hollow Forest in the mid-1980s, they didn’t hesitate.

“It’s like they always say: Real estate is about location, location, location,” Nolde said. “And that was a great location.”

In fact, after another builder decided not to invest in the community, which is located near the intersection of Derbyshire Road and Lakewater Drive, Nolde and Kusterer bought all 34 homesites.

It wasn’t the first time – or the last – that Nolde and Kusterer bought homesites from Sleepy Hollow Forest’s developer, the late Roy B. Amason.

“We bought a lot of lots from him over the years, including in Windsor on the James,” Nolde said. “He did a lot of land development, especially in western Henrico.”

With 34 homesites, Sleepy Hollow Forest wasn’t especially large. In addition to 10 lots fronting on Lakewater Drive, it had 24 spread along two cul-de-sacs – Michelle Place and Paigefield Court, which Amason named after his daughters, Nolde says.