Stags Leap: Home construction is about to begin in a 44-home, maintenance-provided community in Hanover County

Sometimes, it’s hard to leave work behind on a vacation – even one in California’s wine country. That’s what happened when developer Mike Chenault visited Napa Valley two years ago.

He and his business partner, Todd Rogers, were in the early planning stages for a new 44-home residential development in Hanover County, and they were still mulling over what to call it.

“It’s a lot harder than you’d think to come up with names because of all the rules,” Chenault said. “You don’t want duplication or confusion. So I was determined to come up with a name while I was on the plane.”

Chenault landed without a name. Then he visited Napa’s Stags Leap District, and something clicked.

“It’s one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever seen, and our neighborhood will be the most beautiful one we’ve done,” Chenault said.

So when he got back to Richmond, Chenault and Rogers, co-owners of Rogers-Chenault Inc., agreed to name their new, maintenance-provided development Stags Leap.

‘Rural but convenient’