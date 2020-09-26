Stags Leap: Home construction is about to begin in a 44-home, maintenance-provided community in Hanover County

Sometimes, it’s hard to leave work behind on a vacation – even one in California’s wine country. That’s what happened when developer Mike Chenault visited Napa Valley two years ago.
He and his business partner, Todd Rogers, were in the early planning stages for a new 44-home residential development in Hanover County, and they were still mulling over what to call it.
“It’s a lot harder than you’d think to come up with names because of all the rules,” Chenault said. “You don’t want duplication or confusion. So I was determined to come up with a name while I was on the plane.”
Chenault landed without a name. Then he visited Napa’s Stags Leap District, and something clicked.
“It’s one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever seen, and our neighborhood will be the most beautiful one we’ve done,” Chenault said.
So when he got back to Richmond, Chenault and Rogers, co-owners of Rogers-Chenault Inc., agreed to name their new, maintenance-provided development Stags Leap.
‘Rural but convenient’
Rogers and Chenault bought the wooded, 24-acre parcel of land for Stags Leap, located near the intersection of U.S. Route 301 and Rural Point Road, 2½ years ago.
“It had been owned by a local real estate investor who bought it years ago and held onto it,” Rogers said.
Rogers and Chenault knew the location would appeal to homebuyers because while it has a rural character, it’s close to major roadways and has access to high-speed internet and public utilities, Rogers says.
“It’s rural but convenient,” he said. “Plus, the land backs up onto a large property with an historic easement, and we got approval to develop a 55+ community called Stags Trail next to it, so it will be really quiet.”
Stags Leap will not be age-restricted.
Crews installed streets for Stags Leap’s first 30 lots this summer, and home construction is beginning this month. Most of the lots are 1/3 of an acre or larger.
Rogers-Chenault Inc. is developing the community, and CraftMaster Homes Inc. and RCI Builders will be the builders. (Rogers-Chenault Inc. is the parent company of RCI Builders.)
“We’ll complement each other quite well,” said Jeff Tunstall, president of CraftMaster Homes. “We’re both based in Mechanicsville, and we want to see the best for this community. We’re excited about bringing this to Hanover.”
Home stats and sales
Many of the Stags Leap homes built by RCI Builders will be designed in the Farmhouse style with Craftsman touches, and they will feature front porches and outdoor living spaces.
“We’re finding in this price point that people love those features,” Rogers said.
CraftMaster’s homes will include Farmhouse and Craftsman designs, along with French Country, and they will also have outdoor-living features.
“Covered porches and patios are appealing extensions of a home, especially with the way the world is now, with a lot of us working from home,” Tunstall said.
Home sizes in Stags Leap will range from 2,500 to 4,500 square feet. Prices for homes built by CraftMaster will start in the low $500,000s, and RCI Builders’ homes will start in the low $600,000s.
Amenities planned for the community include a swimming pool and a clubhouse, as well as walking trails and common spaces.
“Nobody has to walk more than 1½ blocks to get to the pool,” Rogers said.
The provided-maintenance plan includes grass-cutting and lawn irrigation.
So far, CraftMaster Homes, which will build 10 of the 30 homes slated for the first phase of construction, has one home under contract, and is working on several others, Tunstall says.
RCI Builders has a waiting list for prospective buyers, and the company anticipates having “five to 10 sales in the pocket by the end of the year,” Rogers said.