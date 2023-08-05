Another stag-themed residential community has opened for sales in Hanover County’s U.S. Route 301 corridor. This one’s called Stags Trail, and it’s slated to be the corridor’s first 55-plus community.

It’s hard to miss because it sits next to Stags Leap, a community of single-family homes near the intersection of Route 301 and Rural Point Road. If you miss one community’s entrance, you’re likely to see the other.

Hanover-based Rogers-Chenault Inc. is developing both communities.

So what’s up with the stag-related names? Chalk it up to a trip to California’s Napa Valley. After visiting the Stags’ Leap winery, Mike Chenault, co-owner of Rogers-Chenault Inc., convinced his business partner, Todd Rogers, that the name would be perfect for the community they were planning for a heavily wooded, 24-acre parcel of land.

Stags Leap launched in 2020, and early buyers received a case of wine from the Napa winery.

So it’s not surprising that when Rogers and Chenault began planning for a new low-maintenance, 55-plus development next to Stags Leap, including ‘stag’ in its name was a given.

When it’s finished, the 32-acre Stags Trail will have 37 single-family homes and 63 attached townhomes. CraftMaster Homes will build 36 single-family homes, and RCI Builders is building the townhomes. (Rogers-Chenault Inc. is the parent company of RCI Builders.) Eagle Construction of VA completed a single-family home in the community, as well.

“We’ve worked with Todd and Mike on a multitude of projects,” said Tim Parent, CraftMaster’s market president. “They live in the area, and they truly care about what they bring to their backyard and how it impacts the surrounding areas. So we knew the community would be successful.”

The community’s architectural styles will be predominantly Craftsman with Modern Farmhouse details, Parent said.

Sizes for both the single-family homes and townhomes will range from 1,500 square feet to roughly 3,000 square feet, with prices starting in the mid-$400,000s.

The community’s amenities will include two pickleball courts, walking trails, a dog park and community gardens for residents’ use.

Both RCI Builders and CraftMaster opened their sections for sale in early June and said they’ve seen a lot of interest among homebuyers.

“We’ve had great activity, with seven sold so far,” Rogers said.

The community’s low-maintenance lifestyle and convenient location are driving buyers’ interest in it, Parent said.

“It’s close to shopping and health care, and it’s minutes from Short Pump, Ashland and Richmond,” he said. “It’s a really good hub.”

Rogers and Chenault aren’t finished with stag-themed developments yet. They recently put an adjacent 10-acre parcel under contract, with plans to construct a condominium building on the site. The new development, Stags Village, would offer 55-plus housing as well as commercial space.

“We’re going through the rezoning process for this community,” Rogers said. “We hope to have this in front of the Board of Supervisors this fall.”

The company’s also going through the rezoning process for another adjoining property that would add another 15 attached homes to Stags Trail, if approved.