Stags Trail: Two local builders are ramping up work on a new active-adult community

Homebuyers are about to get another low-maintenance, active-adult option in Hanover County.

Hanover-based developer Rogers-Chenault, Inc. is doing site work for the Stags Trail community, which will bring 37 single-family detached homes and 63 townhomes to a 33-acre parcel near the intersection of Route 301 and Rural Point Road.

The company purchased the land from the adjacent New Hanover Presbyterian Church, which had been using the space for sports fields.

“We were developing Stags Leap on an adjoining site, and we had to get a sewer line easement from the church,” said Todd Rogers, a co-owner of Rogers-Chenault Inc. “We entered discussions and were fortunately able to buy the property. We closed on it in October 2020.”

RCI Builders, which Rogers, Patrick Ashley and Mike Chenault own, will build the townhomes, and Henrico County-based Eagle Construction of VA will build the single-family homes.

This is the third development the companies have worked on together.

“We were attracted to the project for a few reasons, including the vision of the community, the partnership with RCI and the opportunity to bring 55-plus, low-maintenance living into an area where that’s in demand,” said Isabelle Roseme, a new homes consultant with Eagle and the company’s site agent for Stags Trail.

Rogers said he anticipates starting home construction in late summer. Eagle offers seven floorplans for its single-family homes, each with three different architectural styles.

“We will have Traditional, Cottage, Craftsman, Arts and Crafts, Colonial and Folk Victorian,” Roseme said.

All of Eagle’s homes will have three to four bedrooms, including primary bedrooms on the first floor. Seventeen of the 37 home sites will offer basement options.

Single-family home sizes will range from 1,659 to 2,489 square feet. Base prices will range from $499,900 to $554,900. Rogers said the townhomes will be “Traditional with a Craftsman flair,”and will range in size from 1,500 to 2,400 square feet.

RCI hasn’t finalized prices yet, but Rogers said he expected them to start in the $400,000s and reach as high as $700,000.

The community’s amenities will include two pickleball courts, a pavilion, shuffleboard, a fire pit, raised-bed community gardens, a dog park and walking trails.

Eagle, which opened sales recently, has sold one home so far and is working with several prospects, Roseme said. RCI hasn’t started sales yet.