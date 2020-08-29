Stony Point Commons: Work has begun on a new townhome community in South Richmond

With land development underway and sales now open in Stony Point Commons, Stanley Martin’s newest community, Greater Richmond’s popular low-maintenance townhome market is set to grow a little more.
Reston-based Stanley Martin bought the five-acre parcel of land located behind the Stony Point Shopping Center at 9230 Forest Hill Avenue from another developer last year.
“We felt this was a great opportunity to enter an affordable and attractive market that has a strong sense of community,” said Paulette Jones, a neighborhood sales manager with Stanley Martin.
More than a half-century ago, the site was part of the 500-acre Stony Point estate. Today, the area includes office and retail spaces, as well as single-family and condominium developments.
The Stony Point Shopping Center, which is located on Huguenot Road, made news in April when Trader Joe’s Market announced it would open a grocery store there.
The site is also near the city-owned Lewis G. Larus Park.
Land development for Stony Point Commons began in early February, and townhome construction will start in the next 30 to 60 days, once the community’s building permits are approved, says Hunter Taylor, Stanley Martin’s division president for the Richmond market.
When it’s finished, the development will have 13 buildings with 59 two- and three-story townhomes.
Stanley Martin is the community’s developer and sole builder.
Stony Point Commons is the most recent of several multifamily developments Stanley Martin is developing in Greater Richmond. Others include Lakeside Landing, Wistar Glen and West Broad Landing. This is the company’s first development within Richmond’s city limits.
The townhomes in Stony Point Commons will be Craftsman, with stone and board-and-batten siding accents.
Stanley Martin is offering two models in the first phase of construction. Prices for the 1,470-square-foot Amara start at $249,990, and the 2,205-square-foot Balfour starts at $289,990.
Interior features for both models include an open floorplan and nine-foot ceilings. All the townhomes will have three bedrooms, although some may be converted to four.
“The Amara and Balfour will have one-car garages,” Jones said. “In the future, we will offer a floorplan called the Perry that will have a two-car garage.”
Community amenities will include a firepit, a decorative fountain, a tot lot and bike racks.
Early sales in Stony Point Commons have been strong.
“We have reserved eight homes since opening August 1, and we’ve seen a lot of interest,” Jones said. “People are so excited about the opportunity to own a new home in an area that is already established.”
The community’s low-maintenance lifestyle and its location are driving the early interest, Jones says.
“This is the perfect community for people who appreciate living in a home that is walkable to a large variety of shopping and dining,” Jones said. “It’s rare to find a home that offers both convenience and privacy all at the same time.”