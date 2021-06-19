Stony Run: Hanover’s first multistory condo development is getting ready to expand

All 89 units in the first phase of construction are now finished, as are most of the community’s amenities, which include a swimming pool, two club rooms, a dog park and walking trails.

“We recently started the sales program for finished units and have 17 under contract and/or closed so far,” Rogers said.

Once sales in the first phase reach 40, construction teams will begin work on the development’s second and final phase of building.

Site work on the second phase is already finished, and Rogers anticipates construction will begin sometime in the fall, thanks to the first phase’s strong sales.

The second phase of construction will have 82 condos. Those units will range in size from 1,100 to 1,400 square feet, and unlike the ones built in the first phase, all the second phase’s units will have two bedrooms.

“The shape of the buildings in Phase 2 are more applicable for two-bedroom units,” Rogers said.

When the second phase is finished, roughly one-third of the development will be one-bedroom units, and the remaining two-thirds will be two-bedroom.