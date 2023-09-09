Editor’s note: This is an installment in a new occasional series called Spotlight.

Over the past 23 years, local homebuilder and developer Richard Kuhn has seen the residential market at its highest and lowest moments. The experience has taught him some valuable lessons.

He learned, for example, that sustaining a business through a downturn requires strategic thinking and agility. But maximizing success during an uptick does, too.

That’s one of the reasons why Kuhn is expanding StyleCraft, the company he and his father, the late Dale Kuhn, founded in 1999.

“Right now, Richmond’s a hotspot, and we’ve got companies flocking to come here and build,” said Kuhn, StyleCraft’s president. “Navigating that environment is a challenge.”

Earlier this year, StyleCraft opened its first rental community, Northfield Heights, and launched Riverdale Properties, the company’s property management arm. It’s the newest of the company’s three divisions, which also include a development arm (StyleCraft Communities) and a construction arm (StyleCraft Homes).

“StyleCraft is the parent brand with separate lines of business,” Kuhn said. “That’s where we see the future.”

StyleCraft Communities’ recent projects include The Edge at Westchester Commons and The Overlook at Hancock Village in Chesterfield County, and The Outpost at Brewers Row and Mason Yards in the Scott’s Addition neighborhood.

As a part of its growth plans, StyleCraft is expanding its Lakeside headquarters, which will include a new building for its design studio. It also recently hired Kim Kacani to be the company’s corporate vice president of business development, rounding out a seasoned executive team and providing greater focus on land and new projects.

“We’ve assembled a great team, and we want to be able to recruit new talent, as well,” Kuhn said.

This isn’t the company’s first growth spurt. After StyleCraft’s founding in 1999, it grew rapidly.

“Our first year, we built 10 houses,” Kuhn said. “After that, we doubled in size every year.”

Soon, the homebuilding business was steady enough to open offices in Hampton Roads, Raleigh, N.C., and Jacksonville, Fla.

“My father traveled, and I ran the corporate office here in Richmond,” Kuhn said.

In 2005, the Kuhns began developing communities on an ad hoc basis to help with lot supply in Greater Richmond. The company suffered setbacks, though. In 2006, Dale Kuhn died, and the following year, the housing crisis that sparked the Great Recession turned the market upside down. Eventually, Kuhn closed the remote offices and focused solely on the Richmond market. In the process, the company shrank from 70 employees to 10.

“We scaled back and reset in the Great Recession, but we made it through,” Kuhn said.

The company’s growth is different, this time. Rather than expanding into new markets, Kuhn is focused on providing a greater array of products and services for Richmond’s homebuyers.

“Design trends and products change a lot faster now because of social media, and keeping up with that pace can be challenging,” he said.

While StyleCraft started out building single-family homes with relatively closed floorplans, for example, it now focuses primarily on 55-plus communities and attached condominiums and townhomes with open floorplans and outdoor living spaces.

“Everything’s getting more expensive, so density is driving the market,” Kuhn said. “Low inventory is another challenge, which is why we continue to build the development arm of our business. It helps us meet this pent-up demand for new housing.”

Because so many of StyleCraft’s projects focus on condos and townhomes, the average price for their homes is in the $470,000s. Kuhn estimated that if he were building single-family homes, the average price would be in the mid- to upper-$500,000s.

Today, the company has 75 employees and is building 300 to 350 homes per year – more than all four of its markets at the height of the early 2000s’ housing boom.

“It’s a busy time for us,” Kuhn said. “High mortgage rates have definitely affected buyers, but we feel the market it still strong.”

And the company’s expansion plans might not be finished. Kuhn said he’s considering extending the company’s range for new communities, but no farther than areas that are within a one- or two-hour drive of Richmond.

It’s a lesson Kuhn learned from StyleCraft’s earlier multi-state presence.