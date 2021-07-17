Sunset Hills: A new community finds success with paired villas and ‘one of the best townhome floorplans I’ve seen’

Susan Andrews knew what she was looking for when she started shopping for a new townhome eight years ago. The problem was finding it.

Among other things, she wanted a first-floor owner’s suite, with a second floor her grandchildren could use when they visited. And she wanted to live near water.

“A lake, a river or even a creek,” Andrews said, with a laugh. “I love water.”

She couldn’t find the perfect match, though. So she bought a condo in western Henrico County.

“It was an in-between house for me,” Andrews said. “I knew it would be temporary.”

Then she learned about Sunset Hills, a paired-villa development under construction in Chesterfield County. It met her key requirements, including having a pond.

The low-maintenance community, which is being developed by Virginia Beach-based Boyd Homes, is located near the intersection of Courthouse Road and Sunset Hills Drive.

Andrews signed a contract for a 1,638-square-foot unit a year ago, and she’s moving into it this month.