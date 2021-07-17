Sunset Hills: A new community finds success with paired villas and ‘one of the best townhome floorplans I’ve seen’

Susan Andrews knew what she was looking for when she started shopping for a new townhome eight years ago. The problem was finding it.
Among other things, she wanted a first-floor owner’s suite, with a second floor her grandchildren could use when they visited. And she wanted to live near water.
“A lake, a river or even a creek,” Andrews said, with a laugh. “I love water.”
She couldn’t find the perfect match, though. So she bought a condo in western Henrico County.
“It was an in-between house for me,” Andrews said. “I knew it would be temporary.”
Then she learned about Sunset Hills, a paired-villa development under construction in Chesterfield County. It met her key requirements, including having a pond.
The low-maintenance community, which is being developed by Virginia Beach-based Boyd Homes, is located near the intersection of Courthouse Road and Sunset Hills Drive.
Andrews signed a contract for a 1,638-square-foot unit a year ago, and she’s moving into it this month.
It’s a homecoming of sorts for Andrews, who grew up in Chesterfield.
“I moved to Henrico to be closer to work, but then my office moved to Chesterfield,” she said.
Andrews was the second buyer in Sunset Hills, and she’s slated to be the second to move into the community.
“It’s coming together really nicely,” she said. “It’s even better than I expected.”
Home stats and sales
Boyd Homes, which bought the 10-acre parcel for Sunset Hills in late 2016, initially planned to build a traditional townhome development there. Their plans evolved into a community of 72 paired villas after interacting with homeowners in the area.
“Paired villas aren’t as efficient from a developer’s perspective, but it’s a cool product from a homeowner’s standpoint,” said David S. Rudiger, Boyd’s president and counsel. “There are only two homes in each building, and each one is an end unit.”
They’re also a rarity in Chesterfield.
“To my knowledge, these are the only paired villas that are currently under construction in the county,” said Spencer Custis, division president of Eastwood Homes.
Eastwood is the sole builder in Sunset Hills, and it will construct all the paired villas in one phase.
The company has worked in three other communities developed by Boyd Homes, and it’s currently in talks to collaborate on future projects.
“We have a really good working relationship with them,” Rudiger said. “They’re good people, and they build a good product.”
Sunset Hills’ paired villas, which have been designed in the Craftsman style, will range in size from 1,678 to 2,600 square feet. (The larger units will have basements.)
All of the units will have first-floor master suites and one-car garages.
Prices start in the low $300,000s.
Amenities in Sunset Hills include a dog park, a gazebo and a community pond with a walking trail around it.
So far, Eastwood has 18 units under construction, with 24 sold.
“We have a waiting list for spec homes,” said Amy Druhot, Eastwood’s director of sales. “We’re starting six, and the list is longer.”
The community’s location is helping to drive sales, but it’s not the only factor, Druhot says.