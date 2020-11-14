The 1800 block of Hanover Avenue: The beginning of how we live now

Speculative building entails constructing a house and putting it on the market after it’s finished. While most of the houses in the Monument Avenue Historic District were custom-built for individual homeowners, the Fan was primarily the product of spec building, Chen says.

Newly available mortgage options and an uptick in the city’s population growth helped to fuel the spec-homebuilding boom.

The 1800 block of Hanover Avenue saw two distinct building phases, with the first beginning in 1902 as the city recovered from the Panic of 1893.

“Eight houses were built in 1903, according to tax records,” said Chris Small, a real estate broker and president of Small & Associates. “In all, a third of the block was built before the 1906 annexation” placed it within city limits.

The second phase began in 1911 and ran to roughly 1915.

“Ten houses were built in 1913,” Small said.

Over the course of the 1800 block’s construction, Richmond’s architectural landscape shifted from Victorian architectural styles to a variety of revival styles, and the block demonstrates that shift, from east to west.