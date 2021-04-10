The 1800 block of Monument Avenue: A notable collection of firsts – and lasts – for Richmond’s grand street

The Lee Monument was unveiled in 1890, but the first houses on Monument Avenue didn’t get built until after the turn of the century, thanks to the economic depression that followed the Panic of 1893.

The street’s first two houses – located at 1842 and 2000 Monument Avenue – were built in 1902, a year after the city extended utilities to the new development.

Those are the first of several firsts the 1800 block brought to Monument Avenue – and it has also recorded some significant lasts, says Chris Novelli, an architectural historian with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

The firsts, the lasts and the architects

In addition to having one of the street’s first two houses, the 1800 block also has what has been credited as the street’s first Colonial Revival-style house, at 1831 Monument Avenue (1905). The granite front porch columns and railing are vestiges of the Richardsonian Romanesque style, which was rapidly on its way out.