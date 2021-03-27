The 2200 at Cary: A Modern infill community, aimed at homebuyers ‘who love urban living’

Chances are, if you remember anything about the northeast corner of the 2200 block of West Cary Street, it’s the prominent billboard that loomed over the lot for several years. You might also remember one of the advertisers’ moving trucks parked on the site.

Other than that, there wasn’t much that stood out. You might not even have noticed the four attached townhomes and the single-family house that dated back to the turn of the 20th century. Altogether, the structures had 10 apartments.

“Being roughly 100 years old, the wood-frame structures were marginal in their condition, many having undergone repeated, low-quality/low-budget repairs and renovations,” said Sam Daniel, president and CEO of Scott’s Addition-based Daniel & Company Inc.

Daniel is in the process of changing how we think about that corner, which sits just south of Richmond’s Fan District. He’s building 19 Modern-style townhomes on the ¾-acre site, and he says the infill development, called The 2200 at Cary, will be instrumental in redefining the area.