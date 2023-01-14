The 300 block of Hillwood Road: An enclave of modernity in a coveted south-of-Cary neighborhood

If I ask you to close your eyes and picture a typical Richmond home, odds are good you’ll think of something with Colonial Revival features; probably a red-brick house with a symmetrical front and six-over-six sash windows. Maybe even some columns. Right?

The Colonial Revival style dominated the city’s architectural landscape for much of the 20th century. Even so, Richmond had some bold outliers. Construction on the city’s first (and admittedly rare) International-style house began in 1935, at 1900 South Meadow Street. And work in Richmond’s only Midcentury Modern development – South Richmond’s Highland Hills – dates back to the mid-1950s.

Then there’s the 300 block of Hillwood Road, at the back of the Hillcrest neighborhood in the city’s West End. (The neighborhood runs south from Cary Street Road to the James River and east from Hillwood Road and Hillwood Avenue to a jagged boundary that includes East Hillcrest Avenue, Poplar Lane and Charmian Road as well as parts of Pocahontas Avenue.)

While Hillcrest’s lots began getting laid out in 1924, the majority of the custom-built neighborhood was built from the 1940s to the 1960s, said Chris Small, a real estate broker and president of Small & Associates. The community’s architectural styles are wide-ranging, including Tudor, Colonial Revival, Dutch Colonial and Cape, as well as Modern, Contemporary, Ranch and Transitional.

Hillwood Road is a little more complicated. Construction dates for its six homes span from 1956 to 2016, and its styles tend to be a little more design-forward, especially in its more recently built homes.

“The houses are not timid,” said Mimi Sadler, an historical architect and founder of Sadler & Whitehead Architects PLC.

Among the early standouts is the sprawling Midcentury Modern home at 308 Hillwood Road, which sits on a high point of land on the even-numbered side of the street.

The V-shaped house was built by William Kayhoe, a prominent local contractor, and an early print ad described it as “Richmond’s finest example of the Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture,” Sadler said. (Kayhoe also built the nearby Rice House, which was designed by Richard Neutra, an Austrian-American architect best known for his Modernist homes in Southern California.)

“It’s a confident, bold and handsome house,” Sadler said.

The house was built in 1959, three years after the completion of the street’s first home, the Ranch-style property at 310 Hillwood Road. Together, they sat alone on the block for more than two decades, until home construction began across the street with a Ranch-style home at 303 Hillwood Road.

The reason for the delay most likely lies in the block’s topography. While the even-numbered side of the street sits mostly above grade, the odd-numbered side slopes down from the street in a way that can make traditional home construction complicated and expensive.

On the other hand, the sloping lots actually favored Modern and Contemporary designs that could rise on stilts and flaunt a vertical, glass-filled design that takes advantage of the nature-filled views. In a sense, the topography was simply waiting for a more accommodating style to fall into favor.

And by 2004, the time had come. First, a striking Modern house designed by Richmond-based Reilly + Grice went up at 305 Hillwood Road. Seven years later, Timothy Zingg designed and built a corrugated steel-clad house for himself at 301 Hillwood Road. And in 2015, a wood-clad Contemporary house by Richmond-based David Lohmeier was completed at 309 Hillwood Road.

All three houses rise dramatically on piers above their sites.

“They’re no shrinking violets,” Sadler said.

In fact, the chance to build “a treehouse, of sorts” motivated Zingg to buy the lot in 2007. Going vertical played to the site’s strengths.

“None of my house is foundationed except the garage,” Zingg said. “When you approach the house from the street, it doesn’t look as tall as it does from the rear.”

Another attraction for Zingg: The fact that the neighborhood didn’t have any architectural restrictions allowed him to undertake something that might run into trouble in, say, the nearby Windsor Farms subdivision.

“I’ve had lots in the West End that I had to sell because I couldn’t build the house I wanted,” he said. “The lack of restrictions allows for a lot of styles.”

Home stats and sales

Sizes for the block’s six homes range from roughly 2,000 to more than 6,000 square feet. While five of the lots are ½-acre, the Midcentury house at 308 Hillwood Road sits on an acre of land.

Buyers looking to move to the block need to be patient – and be prepared to encounter high prices. The largest property on the block – the Midcentury at 308 Hillwood Road – sold for $2,695,500 in December. (It was one of the highest prices paid for a house in the city last year.) And the Contemporary-style house at 307 Hillwood Road closed this month after being listed for $1,495,000.

“We got multiple offers and sold it above asking on the first day we accepted offers,” said Small, who was the listing agent for 307 Hillwood Road.

Those are the only two sales on the block since 2011.