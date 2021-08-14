The Anne-Frances: One of Monument Avenue’s standout apartment buildings

Before shifting his attention to managing his properties in the mid-1920s, Max Ruehrmund designed other apartment buildings in Richmond, including the Colonial Revival-style Halifax (1921) at 3009 Monument Avenue, along with single-family residences.

Among them is the house he designed for himself and his father at 3007 Monument Avenue (1920).

But the nine-bay-wide Anne-Frances building, with its elliptical portico and Corinthian columns that soar two stories, is perhaps his most significant design.

“Columbus Lassiter had the means to build a high-end apartment building, and Max Ruehrmund showed some of his best work here,” Wagner said.

‘The gold standard’

Architectural historians often describe the Anne-Frances as Colonial Revival, but at least some of its influences stretch back a little further.

“The building’s elegant primary elevation has its DNA in the Italian Renaissance palazzo form, which would have a rusticated first level and a piano nobile” – ‘noble floor,’ in Italian – “above, along with additional floors,” Wagner said.