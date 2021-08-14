The Anne-Frances: One of Monument Avenue’s standout apartment buildings

Richmond experienced an apartment building boom in the 1910s and 1920s, but there’s probably only one building from the period that’s named for the original owner’s wife.
As it happens, it’s one of the city’s standouts.
Columbus K. Lassiter, vice president of American Locomotive Co. and a Monument Avenue resident, bought the undeveloped lot at 2805 Monument Avenue in 1918, and he hired local architect and developer Max E. Ruehrmund to design a grandly scaled, six-unit building named for his wife, Anne Frances Lassiter.
Ruehrmund, who had studied engineering at Virginia Military Institute and multitasked as an architect and builder-developer, was part of an extended family that was actively engaged in Richmond’s booming architectural scene in the early 20th century. Other members included Max’s father, Carl Ruehrmund, and his first cousins, Carl Lindner Sr. and Charles Phillips.
“The family legacy is nicely represented on Monument Avenue by Carl’s Shenandoah Apartments (1904-1906), Max’s Anne-Frances (1919) and Linder and Phillips’ Lord Fairfax Apartments (1923) – all high points on the avenue,” said Marc Wagner, senior architectural historian with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.
Before shifting his attention to managing his properties in the mid-1920s, Max Ruehrmund designed other apartment buildings in Richmond, including the Colonial Revival-style Halifax (1921) at 3009 Monument Avenue, along with single-family residences.
Among them is the house he designed for himself and his father at 3007 Monument Avenue (1920).
But the nine-bay-wide Anne-Frances building, with its elliptical portico and Corinthian columns that soar two stories, is perhaps his most significant design.
“Columbus Lassiter had the means to build a high-end apartment building, and Max Ruehrmund showed some of his best work here,” Wagner said.
‘The gold standard’
Architectural historians often describe the Anne-Frances as Colonial Revival, but at least some of its influences stretch back a little further.
“The building’s elegant primary elevation has its DNA in the Italian Renaissance palazzo form, which would have a rusticated first level and a piano nobile” – ‘noble floor,’ in Italian – “above, along with additional floors,” Wagner said.
He added: “The wonderful detail at ground level, with the portico’s heavy, carved limestone arches that are echoed in the lower-floor windows, really catches your eye, and horizontal reveals in the buff-yellow brick work add to the wonderful depth of the façade.”
The building’s elaborate cornice and parapet walls make the front elevation appear even more substantial, and the building dominates the 2800 block, Wagner says.
Each of the six units is likewise palatially scaled, with 2,000 square feet of living space.
“Each unit is luxuriously planned with an entrance hall, a large drawing room, a buffet-sized dining room, a fairly large kitchen, three bedrooms and 2½ baths, as well as a big porch,” said Chris Small, a real estate broker and president of Small & Associates. “It’s the gold standard for apartment buildings on Monument Avenue.”
Unit stats and sales
The Anne-Frances remained a rental property until its conversion to condominiums in 2005.
The developer updated the kitchens and added cabinetry, as well as installing coffered ceilings in some rooms to hide ductwork, Small says. But the original casement moldings remain in place.
“And the condo floorplans are virtually identical to the original ones,” Small said.
Those expansive floorplans are a big draw for buyers, especially empty-nesters who are looking to move from the suburbs to the city, Small says.
“It’s like buying a single-family house, but you don’t have to deal with a yard or a garden,” Small said.
Buyers looking to purchase a unit in the Anne-Frances might have to be patient, though.
“Only two have sold in the last two years,” Small said. “One unit sold for $499,950 in 2019, and another sold in April 2020 for $490,000. In today’s environment, those prices would probably be higher.”