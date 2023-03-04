South Carolina’s Low Country is coming to eastern Goochland County. Or at least some of its architectural flair is. Henrico-County-based Eagle Construction of VA has started construction in The Blufftons, a community that will bring 29 Low Country-inspired homes to the West Creek area.

Eagle bought the 21.74-acre site, which is located near the intersection of Patterson Avenue and West Creek Parkway, in 2021.

“We partnered with the Pruitt companies, specifically Michael and Thomas Pruitt, and looked at the site for a long time,” said Josh Goldschmidt, Eagle’s president. “We wanted to do something that was authentic and different but also not out of place in Richmond. I traveled with the Pruitts to Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina to get inspiration for the vision of The Blufftons.”

The homes in The Blufftons will be “classical but contemporary, as if they’ve been there for generations,” Goldschmidt said.

While Eagle will be the community’s developer and sole builder, it hired South Carolina-based Allison Ramsey Architects to design the plans.

“With the unique nature of The Blufftons community and the Low Country home designs, it made sense to partner with one of the top architecture firms on it,” Goldschmidt said.

Buyers will have 10 plans to choose from, with features including full-masonry, wood-burning fireplaces; standing-seam metal roofs; and kitchens with Shaker-style inset cabinetry and Wolf and SubZero appliances. In addition, some homes will feature exposed rafters, screened porches and beadboard or tongue-and-groove porch ceilings, among other highlights.

“There will still be room for personalization, such as indoor/outdoor living spaces, detached garages and finishes such as flooring, countertops, backsplash and paint,” Goldschmidt said.

Home sizes will range from 2,700 to more than 4,400 square feet, with some of the sites having basement options, as well. Eagle expects prices to begin at $1.5 million.

“We’ve started construction on the model home, The Braddock floorplan,” Goldschmidt said. “We anticipate this model home to be completed in May. We’ve also started construction on another home, which is currently at the foundation phase.”

Eagle hasn’t opened the community to sales yet, but it has built a sizable VIP list, along with hosting an open house to showcase its plans.