The Cottages at Viniterra: A popular New Kent community is about to get its first age-restricted neighborhood

Buyers had to wait a little longer than expected, but sales are about to open in the Viniterra community’s first age-restricted neighborhood. The Cottages at Viniterra, located in New Kent County, will have 100 maintenance-provided, single-family homes, each with a primary suite on the first level.
“The first phase is in place, and more than half the lots are recorded and ready to go,” says Jeff Tunstall, market president of Mechanicsville-based CraftMaster Homes.
The larger Viniterra community, which is gated and located near the intersection of Old Church Road and Angel’s Share Drive, is home to New Kent Winery, Talleysville Brewing Co. and The Club at Viniterra, a championship golf course designed by Rees Jones. Half the homes in The Cottages will back up to the golf course.
Tunstall’s ReeseBrooks Land Co., which bought the 65.9-acre parcel for The Cottages in 2018, is developing the neighborhood.
Covid slowdown
Construction was originally scheduled to start nearly 18 months ago. But Covid-19-related complications, including labor and material shortages, held the project up. The pandemic’s impact has been felt industrywide.
“I think the housing market had an unprecedented year, and every builder has faced challenges they never expected,” said Cindy Jez, an associate broker and director of developer and builder accounts with the Beran Group at Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate. “Demand far outpaced supply, and Covid forced builders to juggle priorities, as it did with local municipalities.”
Covid-related setbacks haven’t stopped New Kent’s residential growth, though. “New Kent had a 58% increase in new home closings in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020,” Jez said. “And permits grew by 80%. It’s a fast-growing county.”
Jez has worked with Viniterra’s developer, Boddie-Noell Enterprises Inc., through several phases of its development and was involved in the sale of the land.
Home stats and sales
The Cottages’ architectural styles will include Farmhouse, Craftsman and Traditional. Buyers will have 10 plans to choose from, and the interiors will have several features intended to accommodate the community’s targeted homebuyers.
“In addition to having primary suites on the first level, all the homes are designed with wider hallways and doorways and multiple bath options to assist in zero-entry showers,” Tunstall said. “We’ve focused our designs on conveniences that will allow our future homeowners to enjoy their homes for years to come.”
Home sizes will range from 1,500 to 3,000 square feet, and prices will start in the low $400,000s. Tunstall says he expects to open the neighborhood to sales this month.
The community’s convenient location – 20 minutes from both Richmond and Williamsburg – makes it especially appealing, as does its focus on active 55-plus homebuyers, Jez says.
She points to the neighborhood’s maintenance-provided, first-floor living as particularly attractive to baby boomers, who own 44% of homes in the U.S. and will likely be looking to downsize in the near future. “The neighborhood has a very vibrant waiting list, and I think it will sell out quickly,” Jez said.