The Cottages at Viniterra: A popular New Kent community is about to get its first age-restricted neighborhood

Buyers had to wait a little longer than expected, but sales are about to open in the Viniterra community’s first age-restricted neighborhood. The Cottages at Viniterra, located in New Kent County, will have 100 maintenance-provided, single-family homes, each with a primary suite on the first level.

“The first phase is in place, and more than half the lots are recorded and ready to go,” says Jeff Tunstall, market president of Mechanicsville-based CraftMaster Homes.

The larger Viniterra community, which is gated and located near the intersection of Old Church Road and Angel’s Share Drive, is home to New Kent Winery, Talleysville Brewing Co. and The Club at Viniterra, a championship golf course designed by Rees Jones. Half the homes in The Cottages will back up to the golf course.

Tunstall’s ReeseBrooks Land Co., which bought the 65.9-acre parcel for The Cottages in 2018, is developing the neighborhood.

Covid slowdown

Construction was originally scheduled to start nearly 18 months ago. But Covid-19-related complications, including labor and material shortages, held the project up. The pandemic’s impact has been felt industrywide.