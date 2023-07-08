Homebuyers looking for a luxury townhome in a mixed-use community are about to get a major new option. Lakeside-based StyleCraft Homes will open The Edge at Westchester Commons to sales early next month, with several “quick move-in” townhomes coming on the market in the first offering.

When it’s finished, the 15-acre community will have approximately 200 three- and four-story townhomes on the western boundary of Midlothian’s Westchester Commons center, near the intersection of State Route 288 and U.S. Route 60. StyleCraft is its developer and sole builder.

Before StyleCraft began buying parcels from the shopping center developer in May 2022, the site had been targeted for commercial use. The company’s residential development plans mark a big step in the 14-year-old shopping center’s transformation into a significant mixed-use development.

“We immediately knew this was an unbeatable opportunity, with The Edge marking a significant milestone for the future of Westchester Commons as the first for-sale community in this shopping center,” said Kathryn Catherwood, StyleCraft’s director of sales and marketing.

StyleCraft plans to build the community in four sections, and the last two sections will require more land purchases.

“The first land purchase from the shopping center developer included one parcel which has been developed into Section 1 of the project, and two smaller parcels which will be developed as Section 2, totaling approximately seven acres,” said Clarke Argenbright, StyleCraft’s land acquisition manager. “Future land purchases will allow development of sections 3 and 4.”

StyleCraft broke ground on the first section of 65 townhomes in July 2022, and construction on its model building began early this year.

The community’s amenities will include “exterior building maintenance and lawn care, a private park and, most distinctively, walkability right to the shops, dining, entertainment and recreation available in Westchester Commons shopping center,” Argenbright said.

Townhome stats and sales

The low-maintenance exteriors in The Edge will feature a mix of brick and HardiePlank siding.

“Our townhomes are designed to complement the existing architecture in the Westchester Commons shopping center,” Argenbright said.

Each townhome will have a two-car garage.

The townhomes’ interiors will feature three all-new open floorplans with private owner suites, and homebuyers have the option to add a fourth-floor terrace. Buyers can also tailor home features through StyleCraft’s design center.

Sizes range from 2,000 to 2,800 square feet, and prices will start from the upper $400,000s.

StyleCraft will open the first batch of townhomes for sale in early August, and it will hold a grand opening shortly afterwards. Based on interest in the community’s VIP list, Catherwood expects early sales will be strong.

“We’ve had a record number of future homebuyers who have secured their spot on our VIP list,” she said. “By signing up early, they will have first access to floorplan information, model home tours and the opportunity to be among the first to secure their home. To sign up, people can visit stylecrafthomes.com/westchestercommons.”