The Farmstead at Chickahominy Falls: ‘A lifestyle you can feel good about’

He added: “Instead of meeting at the tee box, these residents meet in the fields to produce something together. The result is not only delicious, with fresh produce minutes from their doorstep – it’s recipe sharing, dirt therapy and so much more.”

Home stats

Cornerstone Homes will be the sole builder in The Farmstead. It has exclusively built 55-plus communities since its founding in 2001.

The company will build 15 quad buildings and two duplex buildings in The Farmstead, all in a Farmhouse style. Each of the quad buildings will be “positioned to create a village-like feel with closely aligned buildings and larger green spaces scattered throughout,” Nease said.

While Chickahominy Falls has a variety of housing types, including carriage homes and cottages, The Farmstead is the only neighborhood in the community that will offer villa-style homes.

Homebuyers will have three floorplans to choose from, including two with optional bonus-space lofts upstairs.