The Farmstead at Chickahominy Falls: ‘A lifestyle you can feel good about’

Central Virginia’s only “agri-community” is about to grow again. Construction began this month on The Farmstead at Chickahominy Falls in Hanover County, with plans to build 64 villa-style condominium homes.
The Farmstead neighborhood will occupy 16 acres of the 180-acre parcel that The Crescent Group, a Richmond developer, bought three years ago.
Agri-communities combine sustainable farming with residential developments. Chickahominy Falls, which is located near the intersection of U.S. Route 1 and Cedar Lane, offers low-maintenance, one-floor living and resort-style amenities with a working farm at its core.
It’s the nation’s only agri-community restricted to 55-plus homebuyers, says Kirsten Nease, director of marketing for Cornerstone Homes, a sister company of The Crescent Group.
The concept has been popular among Central Virginia homebuyers, and The Farmstead will be the fourth neighborhood to be built in the community since November 2018. When it’s finished, Chickahominy Falls will have eight distinct neighborhoods with nearly 400 homes.
“Our buyers, now more than ever, are seeking a healthier, happier lifestyle,” said Frank Lackman, President of Cornerstone Homes. “The farm has a unique way of bringing the residents together to offer this.”
He added: “Instead of meeting at the tee box, these residents meet in the fields to produce something together. The result is not only delicious, with fresh produce minutes from their doorstep – it’s recipe sharing, dirt therapy and so much more.”
Home stats
Cornerstone Homes will be the sole builder in The Farmstead. It has exclusively built 55-plus communities since its founding in 2001.
The company will build 15 quad buildings and two duplex buildings in The Farmstead, all in a Farmhouse style. Each of the quad buildings will be “positioned to create a village-like feel with closely aligned buildings and larger green spaces scattered throughout,” Nease said.
While Chickahominy Falls has a variety of housing types, including carriage homes and cottages, The Farmstead is the only neighborhood in the community that will offer villa-style homes.
Homebuyers will have three floorplans to choose from, including two with optional bonus-space lofts upstairs.
“Each floorplan offers single-level living with luxurious owner’s retreats, large kitchens and private outdoor spaces, as well as plenty of flex space to make each home unique,” Nease said.
Sizes range from 1,547 to 2,495 square feet. Home prices start around $325,000.
Amenities in Chickahominy Falls include a working farm, a community barn, a dog park and walking trails, as well as pocket parks throughout the community.
The barn has a professional demonstration kitchen and indoor/outdoor gathering spaces for social events and private parties.
“The farm is professionally maintained, but many residents choose to volunteer on the farm weekly and assist with the biweekly farm stand,” Nease said.
Future amenity projects include a resort-style clubhouse and pool complex, as well as a large outdoor pavilion with a fireplace and racquet sport courts.
When it’s finished, the community will have more than 73 acres of farmland, wooded preserves and green space.
Sales
Early sales in The Farmstead have been strong.
“We had three sales in a single day in August and seven sales overall in the neighborhood that month,” Nease said. “It goes to show that the need for this product is in high demand, and we are positioned well to serve the needs of those 55 and better in Central Virginia.”
J. D. and Pat Willett are among The Farmstead’s early homebuyers. They bought a 2,398-square-foot villa home and plan to move into it part-time once it’s finished in January.
The couple, who have lived on the Northern Neck for 21 years, plan on transitioning to living in The Farmstead full-time in a couple years.
The community’s location – rural in character, yet close to shopping and dining options – attracted the Willetts, as did its proximity to their daughter and son-in-law, who live in Mechanicsville. And they loved the agri-community concept.
“You can walk down the street and buy organic vegetables and cut flowers, which is a real draw for me,” Pat Willett said. “It’s a lifestyle you can feel good about.”
NOTE: On Sept. 26, Chickahominy Falls will host a Field & Dreams: Dusty Boots and Open House event, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities will include model home tours, cooking demonstrations and live entertainment.