The Oaks at Hickory Hill: A new 1,700-acre section opens in Hanover

Another chapter is about to close on a piece of land with a long history in Hanover County. For several generations, a prominent Virginia family owned the Hickory Hill plantation, which originally covered more than 3,200 acres north of State Route 54, between Ashland and the Hanover Court House community.

When a group of developers bought a 1,700-acre portion of the property in 2007, it was among the largest land transfers in Hanover’s history, said Todd Rogers, a partner in Hickory Hill Partners, which is developing the community.

Now, sales have opened in one of the development’s last unfinished sections. The Oaks at Hickory Hill will add 30 luxury homes to the sprawling community. Hanover-based CraftsMaster Homes is the sole builder.

Home construction is also underway in the Reserve and Westview neighborhoods of Hickory Hill, which is located near the intersection of Route 54 and Wickham Manor Way. In all, Hickory Hill will have 277 homes in nine neighborhoods when it’s finished. Each of the homes will sit on a home site that covers at least one acre.

“With the one-acre lots and the community’s 560 acres of natural common areas, you have the feeling of owning a lot more land, with great privacy and security,” Rogers said.

Hickory Hill has several gathering areas, a pavilion, and more than nine miles of walking trails with exercise stations. The newest amenity is a two-acre recreation area in The Oaks.

“People seem to really enjoy it because they can do whatever they want, like flying a kite or throwing a football,” Rogers said. “It’s open to all Hickory Hill residents.”

Home stats and sales

CraftMaster recently opened the second of The Oaks’ two sections to sales. The second section has 13 homesites, and the first has 17.

“Nearly half the homes in the first section have been sold and are under construction,” said Tim Parent, CraftMaster’s general manager.

Homes in The Oaks range in size from 2,535 to 3,842 square feet, with three to five bedrooms.

“Home plans in The Oaks feature popular Craftsman and Farmhouse elevations with elegant details both inside and out,” Parent said. “Inside, homes feature airy, open-concept floorplans, many with a primary suite on the first floor, as well as granite counters, side-load garages, engineered hardwood floors, tankless water heaters and dual-zone HVAC systems.”

Prices start in the $680,000s.

The large home sites and the community’s location are among the bigger attractions for homebuyers, Parent said.