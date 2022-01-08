The Outpost at Brewers Row: A new condo community will offer homebuyers more options in Greater Scott’s Addition

For many years, the award-winning craft breweries located along Ownby Lane in Richmond’s Greater Scott’s Addition have attracted crowds looking for craft beer and food-truck offerings. Now, a local developer and homebuilder is betting the area will attract condominium buyers, too.
Construction is underway on The Outpost at Brewers Row, located near the intersection of Ownby Lane and Overbrook Road. When it’s finished, the community, which is part of a larger mixed-use project called Brewers Row, will have 32 two-over-two condos. (Two-over-two condo buildings have two-story condos built on top of two-story condos.)
The mixed-use project’s other components will include nearly 200 apartments and more than 20,000 square feet of commercial space.
Henrico County-based StyleCraft Homes is developing and building the development, in partnership with Spy Rock Real Estate Group. (Spy Rock is developing the other components of the mixed-use development as well.)
StyleCraft bought the 1.2-acre site – part of which had been a parking lot – in January. The area’s popularity as an entertainment destination and its proximity to shopping attracted the company, as did the opportunity to fill a niche.
“While there are many rental options in this area, we found that there was a need of homes that are for sale,” said Kathryn Catherwood, StyleCraft’s director of sales and marketing.
Going from a parcel sale to condo construction in less than a year is a quick turnaround. The fact that the land didn’t need to be rezoned or substantially altered helped speed up the process, says Ian Hoyt, StyleCraft’s land acquisition manager.
Condo stats and sales
The Outpost at Brewers Row is StyleCraft’s first two-over-two condo project in the City of Richmond.
The two-over-two condo concept is “a great match of getting the density we desired, while also offering what homebuyers are seeking—new, modern homes with little to no maintenance, all within walking distance to a vibrant social scene,” Hoyt said.
Condo sizes will range from 1,500 to 2,500 square feet, with floorplans that include at least two bedrooms and a minimum of 2½ baths. Each unit will have two living levels and a one-car garage.
The condos’ exteriors “have been designed to complement the architecture of the area,” Hoyt said.
Prices will start in the $500,000s.
“We have not opened for sales, but we have opened our VIP list,” Catherwood said. “Joining the VIP list will give you first access to community details, and will allow you to be among the first to purchase your new home in The Outpost at Brewers Row.”