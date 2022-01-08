The Outpost at Brewers Row: A new condo community will offer homebuyers more options in Greater Scott’s Addition

“While there are many rental options in this area, we found that there was a need of homes that are for sale,” said Kathryn Catherwood, StyleCraft’s director of sales and marketing.

Going from a parcel sale to condo construction in less than a year is a quick turnaround. The fact that the land didn’t need to be rezoned or substantially altered helped speed up the process, says Ian Hoyt, StyleCraft’s land acquisition manager.

Condo stats and sales

The Outpost at Brewers Row is StyleCraft’s first two-over-two condo project in the City of Richmond.

The two-over-two condo concept is “a great match of getting the density we desired, while also offering what homebuyers are seeking—new, modern homes with little to no maintenance, all within walking distance to a vibrant social scene,” Hoyt said.