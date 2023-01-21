The Outpost at Brewers Row: Construction and sales gain momentum in the first condo community in Greater Scott’s Addition

Richmond might be approaching its 300th birthday, but it can still pull off some fairly agile moves.

Over the past decade or so, builders and developers have transformed Scott’s Addition from a largely forgotten industrial area into one teeming with residential activity. And planners are in the early stages of reimagining the land around the nearby Diamond baseball stadium as a large, mixed-use development.

Aptly, they’ve named the area the Diamond District.

It’s not the only rebranding fueled by redevelopment in the area. Increasingly, the formerly commercial and industrial land south of the Diamond District is being referred to as Greater Scott’s Addition, as construction heats up.

Lakeside-based StyleCraft Homes is leading the residential effort there with The Outpost at Brewers Row, a community of 32 two-over-two condominiums located near the intersection of Ownby Lane and Overbrook Road. (Two-over-two condo buildings have two-story condos built on top of two-story condos.)

It’s a part of the larger Brewers Row mixed-use development, which will also feature rental townhomes, apartments and more than 20,000 square feet of commercial space. (The development’s name refers to the neighborhood’s three popular breweries.)

StyleCraft is developing the condos in partnership with Spy Rock Real Estate Group, which is developing the other components of the mixed-use community as well. StyleCraft is The Outpost’s sole builder, and it’s also building the 32 rental townhomes. (Spy Rock is leading the apartments’ construction.)

Work on The Outpost has advanced quickly. After buying the 1.2-acre site in January 2021, StyleCraft launched work on the first of the community’s two condo buildings later that year. It opened the building for sales last summer and has sold 13 of its 16 move-in-ready units.

“Our second and final building, also featuring 16 homes, is currently under construction, with homes ready by Spring 2023,” said Hayley Copley, StyleCraft’s sales manager.

Units in the second building are now open for sales, with prices starting in the $490,000s. Condo sizes range from 1,500 to 2,500 square feet, with floorplans that include at least two bedrooms and a minimum of 2½ baths. Each unit has two living levels and a one-car garage.

“The feedback we’ve heard from homebuyers is that they have loved having the ability to have a new-construction home with a garage in the City of Richmond,” Copley said. “This pairing is a rarity for this area.”

Work on the community’s amenities is slated to wrap up in March.

“The amenities will include a resort-style pool with a sunbathing deck and a sky lounge with a grilling station and fire pit, as well as a two-story lounge featuring billiards, a fitness center and a yoga studio,” said Clarke Argenbright, StyleCraft’s land acquisition manager.

When The Outpost broke ground nearly two years ago, it offered a rare home-buying option in the early days of the area’s redevelopment. Since then, Greater Scott’s Addition has thrived, “bringing even more dining, shopping, and entertainment to this popular neighborhood,” Copley said.

And StyleCraft isn’t finished with projects in the area. The first building and model home in its Mason Yards community – its second in partnership with Spy Rock – is nearing completion in Scott’s Addition.