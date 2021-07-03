The Overlook: A low-maintenance condo development offers river views and a low-maintenance, urban lifestyle

Middleton’s plans called for the new condos to be a streamlined, modernized version of those Italianate rowhouses, along with others that characterize Oregon Hill, with single-pitched roofs, classical cornices and prominent porches.

Middleton built 72 condos on the site before the Great Recession brought residential construction to a halt nationally. He restarted the project in late 2016, with local construction company W.B. Garrett Inc. building the last 10 condos in two phases.

Bill Garrett, the company’s president, says he liked the scale of the project, and the fact that it was in the city.

“I mostly worked in suburban settings in Henrico and Goochland counties, and this gave me a toehold in the city,” Garrett said. “Plus, I loved the location on the river.”

Garrett’s first building had five two-story condos that ranged from 1,400 to 1,800 square feet. The second building, which also had five units, was three stories tall, with finished basements and two-car garages. Those units have up to 2,400 square feet of living space.

Prices for the 10 condos Garrett built ranged from $350,000 to $625,000.