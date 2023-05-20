More change is coming to the former site of the Henrico Plaza shopping center, with construction underway on what will become a 108-townhome community called The Reserve at Springdale Park.

The project is the latest component of the larger Springdale Park development, which will also have 465 apartments, including 165 targeted for residents 55 or older, and 13,000 square feet of commercial space.

Spy Rock Real Estate and Crescent Development are co-developing Springdale Park, which is located in eastern Henrico County near the intersection of East Laburnum Avenue and Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Lakeside-based StyleCraft Homes bought a little more than nine of the overall development’s 27 acres from Spy Rock and Crescent in February 2022. It began construction on The Reserve’s first low-maintenance townhomes earlier this year.

The company has previously worked with Spy Rock on other projects, including Mason Yards, the first condominium community in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood.

“Given our great relationship with Spy Rock, the ideal location of this Henrico community and the opportunity to be the only homebuilder offering homes for sale in the larger Springdale Park development, we knew it was going to be a win-win for StyleCraft and our homebuyers,” said Kathryn Catherwood, StyleCraft’s director of sales and marketing.

The Reserve’s two- and three-story townhomes will have traditional exteriors that complement the area’s existing architecture.

“There will be a mix of masonry and vinyl materials used to provide an aesthetically pleasing look while simultaneously ensuring low-maintenance upkeep,” Catherwood said.

Inside, the townhomes will have open layouts, modern kitchens and private primary suites. Sizes will range from 1,526 to 1,606 square feet of living space, and prices will start in the $310,000s. Each townhome will have a one- or two-car garage.

The community’s amenities will include a 5,000-square-foot clubhouse with a fitness center and a swimming pool; an acre of central greenspace; a playground; a dog park; and walking trails.

“The Reserve opened for sales in late March, and homeowners have already begun securing their new homesites,” Catherwood said.

The community’s streamlined home-buying experience and its central location – near shopping and dining, as well as interstates 64 and 295 – are attracting early buyers, she added.