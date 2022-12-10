The Row at Westhampton: The push for greater density continues in an area that still retains its village character

The area around Richmond’s Libbie and Grove avenues has experienced a construction boom in recent years, with a large mixed-use development replacing the Westhampton Theater and several older, smaller homes being replaced by larger ones selling for $1 million or more.

And it’s not slowing down.

One of the most recent projects – The Row at Westhampton – will bring 14 luxury townhomes to the 500 block of Libbie Avenue, across the street from the Tiber condominium development.

Henrico County-based Eagle Construction of VA bought the 0.7-acre site last year. Previously, two single-family homes stood on it.

“We were attracted to the unique opportunity to bring a new housing type to the area that will contribute to the positive mixed-use development trend for Libbie Avenue and align with the guidelines of Richmond’s Master Plan,” said Tiffanie Lohr, a sales consultant with Eagle.

It’s a striking change for a neighborhood that was a quiet streetcar suburb 100 years ago. For all the changes, though, clues to its past still survive. At least one of the concrete utility poles that powered the streetcars still stands in the median along Grove Avenue. And the area still retains its village-like character, with small shops, bakeries and restaurants tightly grouped along its sidewalks. And that’s a part of the reason Eagle was attracted to the location, Lohr said.

Townhome stats and sales

Eagle, which is The Row at Westhampton’s developer and sole builder, began home construction in August.

“We're building all 14 homes simultaneously,” Lohr said.

The units will feature brick exteriors on the front and sides, with alternating front-and-rear covered terraces with brick gas fireplaces on the fourth floor.

“The townhomes were thoughtfully designed to be consistent with the surrounding area and feature professionally selected color palettes, including some painted brick,” Lohr said.

Inside, each of the townhomes will have three to five bedrooms and 3½ to 4½ baths, with 10-foot ceilings on the main living floor. The custom-designed kitchens will include Wolf appliance packages. Buyers will have the option to add a personal elevator, and each unit will have a two-car garage.

Townhome sizes will range from 3,033 to 4,303 square feet, with prices starting from $1.2 million.

Even with all the changes in the area, high-end, new residential construction is still fairly scarce, and Lohr said Eagle has generated a strong VIP list of interested homebuyers. (Potential buyers can join the list at www.theRowatWesthampton.com.) The company expects to begin listing units for sale next month.