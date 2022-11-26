The Sowers family: Multiple generations of builders and developers carry on a family tradition

Editor’s note: This is an installment in the People Who Built Richmond series.

It’s not unusual to find a residential builder or developer whose family has been in the business for a couple generations. But the Sowers family stands out – they’ve had enough people in the field to fill a family tree. Across three generations and more than 70 years, the family has collectively developed and built on thousands of lots in dozens of communities, primarily in Chesterfield County.

Even so, it didn’t begin with a grand plan. George Bruce Sowers Sr., who eventually launched the family business, went to Pratt Institute in New York in the 1930s to become a fine artist. After graduating, he turned to commercial art to pay the bills.

“He was designing beer labels for 25 cents an hour,” said his son, Mark Sowers. “My Uncle Jim got into real estate sales, and dad got together with him to build Highland Hills in the early 1950s.”

The Bon Air community was small, but it made a bold statement, with 83 prefabricated, Midcentury Modern homes designed by Charles M. Goodman, a Washington, D.C.-based architect. (He also designed the Hollin Hills community in Alexandria.)

Highland Hills didn’t make a lot of money for the Sowers brothers, though. So at the suggestion of a real estate agent, Bruce Sowers turned to custom home construction. Mark Sowers said his father bought the land for Brighton Green, a residential community in North Chesterfield, and developed and built there for the rest of his career. The senior Sowers also developed Chesterfield’s Southport Industrial Park in the 1970s.

His sons – George “Buddy,” Jr., Mark, Doug and David – grew up in the business.

“We did almost every type work needed to build a new home,” Doug Sowers said. “When we were big enough to push a lawn mower, we cut the grass around new houses. Starting out, we cleaned a lot of houses.”

After learning to drive, the four brothers drove the company’s flatbed truck, picking up and delivering loads of lumber, flooring and windows after school. “We all had a lot of experience under houses, fixing warped floor joists,” Doug Sowers said. “We also learned a great deal about the pick, shovel, ax and sledgehammer.”

In addition, the senior Sowers taught his sons how to stake out the location of a new home on a cleared lot.

“After we had helped him a few times, we were expected to go out on our own, armed with a subdivision plat, house plan and transit, and position the home on the lot,” Doug Sowers said. “We had to make sure first that we staked it on the correct lot with the right sideline and front and rear setbacks. As teenagers, it was pretty scary because the house was going to be built where we staked it.”

All four sons entered the residential construction world after college. But they didn’t go to work for their dad. “Dad said he wouldn’t hire me,” Mark Sowers said, with a laugh. “He said, ‘You’ve got to do it yourself.’ He preached self-reliance, and he was a great mentor.”

The elder Sowers’s daughters, Peggy and Kathy, started and operated successful interior design businesses, as well.

While the four brothers started in home construction, they eventually moved into land development, and their projects include prominent communities in Chesterfield.

In the late 1970s and 1980s, for example, Buddy Sowers developed Grand Summit, a 44-home development in Bon Air that drew on the area’s Victorian architecture for inspiration. The homes’ Victorian-themed architectural details include gingerbread trim, stained-glass windows and large front porches. He also developed Providence Golf Club and its residential community.

Likewise, Buddy and Mark Sowers launched Hallsley, Mark Sowers developed Harpers Mill, and Doug Sowers developed Collington and RounTrey. And David Sowers developed Plum Creek and Ashbrook.

Today, several of the Sowers brothers’ children have entered the business as builders and renovators, as well.

“It’s like it’s in their blood,” said Don Balzer, an engineer who began working with Sowers family members in 1977. “It’s what the four brothers grew up with, listening to their dad talking around the dinner table. And they’re doing that with their kids now.”

The family isn’t the only multigenerational presence in Greater Richmond’s development scene.

“You also have the Wiltons, the Pruitts and the Thalhimers,” Balzer said. “But most of them got into apartment buildings. By contrast, the Sowers family has focused on residential, single-family developments.”

Of course, being local means their work is a direct reflection on the family, said George B. "Casey" Sowers III, who is a member of the family’s third generation of builders and developers.