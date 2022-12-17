The Tuckahoe: The Duncan Lee-designed condo building rings up a pair of high-ticket sales

In a period marked nationally by high prices, the Tuckahoe condominium building in Richmond’s West End has set a new record of its own, with a unit selling for $850,000 in October. (The previous record for a Tuckahoe sale – $475,000 – was set in 2019.)

It’s a high-water mark in a year of impressive sales in the Georgian Revival-style building, with another sale – this one for $525,000 – hitting the second-highest price ever paid for a condo in the Tuckahoe. Six other units have been sold in the building this year, with an average price of $356,750.

The highest-priced unit stood out to buyers because it “has a spectacular floorplan and eclectic decoration,” said Sarah Mumford, a real estate agent with Long & Foster and the listing agent for both of the two highest-priced sales.

Likewise, the second highest-priced unit “had been renovated from floor to ceiling and has a private entrance and gardens just outside,” Mumford said.

Currently, there are no active listings in the Tuckahoe, but Mumford said she expects future sales to remain strong. It’s an impressive performance for a building designed to meet a different set of needs nearly a century ago.

Built at the height of luxury apartment living

The Tuckahoe, which originally housed 68 apartments, was designed by Richmond architect W. Duncan Lee and completed in 1929, at the height of Richmond’s interest in luxury apartment living.

It features a chandelier-lined, marble foyer with expansive parlors off the reception lobby, along with a pair of roof terraces that offer striking views of the Country Club of Virginia. (The Tuckahoe is located at the intersection of Cary Street and Three Chopt roads.) In its early years, the building also had two in-house restaurants, a bar and a hair salon, Mumford said.

Lee was one of Richmond’s busiest residential architects in the 1910s and 1920s, with homes in some of Richmond’s most exclusive neighborhoods, including Monument Avenue, the Fan District and Westmoreland Place. (Lee claimed in 1924 to have designed 200 homes in the city.)

Even so, the Tuckahoe, which was converted to condos in 1981, is the largest of Lee’s design projects, and he drew on several of Virginia’s architectural landmarks for some of its features. The building’s H-shaped floorplan is similar to the one at the Tuckahoe Plantation in Goochland County, for example, and the cupola echoes the bell tower in Capitol Square.

Today, the Tuckahoe has 64 condos, with sizes ranging from 400 to 2,500 square feet. It’s listed on the National Register of Historical Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.

The building today

For all of its references to Virginia’s storied past, the building has attracted many buyers from New York, in part because of its grand architecture and its site overlooking the country club convey a Midtown New York/Central Park chic.

“My husband was a New Yorker, and New Yorkers have high-rise buildings in their DNA,” said Cynthia Becker, who lived for 21 years in the condo that set the sales record in October. “He found the Tuckahoe, and he decided we’d live there. I loved every moment of it.”

Becker’s 2,479-square-foot condo was actually created out of two separate units in the 1990s by Bob Crawford, an antiques dealer who moved back from New York to help his mother downsize after she sold the family estate in Goochland County. Following his mother’s death, Crawford moved into the unit and lived there for three years.

Later, Crawford bought a 1,876-square-foot unit on the ground floor and renovated it. He sold it in November – it’s the one that recorded the Tuckahoe’s second-highest sale price – and has moved into a rental unit in the building.

“I decided to stay in the Tuckahoe because it has a real sophistication to it,” Crawford said.

Crawford and Becker agreed that the building has changed in two key ways over the years. More condo owners are renovating their units, and the overall demographic has shifted.

“There’s a lot of young people there now,” Becker said.

That’s at least in part because many buyers in their 30s and 40s are looking for low-maintenance homes that offer excellent walkability and proximity to shops and restaurants, Mumford said.