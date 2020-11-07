The Village at Miller’s Lane: Work is ramping up on an affordable townhome community in eastern Henrico County

Sometimes, developing a successful residential community comes down to timing.

When Lloyd Poe, a Chesterfield County-based developer, bought a 13-acre parcel of land on Miller’s Lane in eastern Henrico County back in 2006, he thought it would be the perfect site for a low-maintenance townhome community.

A new shopping center, the Shops at White Oak Village, was slated to open nearby, and the parcel’s location near Interstate 64 would make it especially convenient for homebuyers looking for a short commute into downtown Richmond.

“Plus, Henrico didn’t do cash proffers, which impact affordability,” said Poe, president and owner of Community Development Partners. “We wanted to develop townhomes in the $200,000 to $250,000 range.”

Cash proffers are per-home fees that some localities charge to offset the greater demand new developments will pose on public infrastructures.

Before Poe started site development for The Village at Miller’s Lane, though, the housing market collapsed, and his plans changed – just as a lot of other developers’ did.