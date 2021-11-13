The workmen’s cottages in Ginter Park: Buildings that once housed workers are now sought-after real estate

“The workmen’s cottages served a couple purposes,” Burns said. “First, they housed the workers. And second – and just as importantly – they set the tone for the new neighborhood. And that’s why Ginter had them built in one of the most popular styles of the day. They were billboards announcing that Ginter Park was going to be an architecturally fashionable community.”

Sizes for the workmen’s cottages range widely, depending on how much they’ve been expanded over the years. The smallest is approximately 1,300 square feet, and the largest is more than 4,000 square feet.

Buyers interested in owning one of the cottages will have to be patient, says Joan Peaslee, a real estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty. “In the last three years, only a couple have sold,” Peaslee said. “People love the history and the charm, and they don’t want to move.”

Michael Thorne-Begland and his husband, Tracy Thorne-Begland, are among the long-term residents. They bought the house at 3603 Hawthorne Ave. in 1994, and they’ve undertaken several renovation projects on the property. They also built major additions in 1998 and 2014 that expanded the cottage’s square footage from 1,100 square feet to more than 4,000 square feet.