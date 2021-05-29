Tilman’s Farm: Two- to five-acre lots and a neighborhood feel – ‘the best of both worlds’

McClure didn’t lose interest in the development, though. A year ago, he bought the remaining homesites, and he’s preparing to open a new section of homes there.

McClure estimates he will have built 60 percent of the community’s homes by the time construction wraps up.

“The architectural styles in Tilman’s Farm vary from Craftsman and Farmhouse to Traditional and Transitional,” said Lee Wake, a new home consultant with Main Street Homes. “The style of homes in our new section will compliment those homes that are already existing in the community.”

Home sizes range from a minimum of 2,500 square feet to 6,000 square feet.

“Most homes in the community are in the 2,600- to 3,600-square-foot range, with a few exceptions,” Wake said.

Prices for new homes start in the low $500,000s.

McClure sold the 32 homes in Section 3 in a matter of months.

Low mortgage rates and the fact that new construction isn’t keeping up with demand have fueled the strong sales. The COVID pandemic has played a role, too.