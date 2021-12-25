Tuckahoe Bridge: ‘In the country, but only a mile or two from everything’

When Seth and Danielle Keller decided earlier this year that they’d outgrown their house in Henrico County’s Wellesley community, they knew exactly what to look for in a new property.
“We really wanted something newer with an open floorplan, and we wanted a good-sized yard,” Seth Keller said.
Having an open floorplan and an expansive outdoor living space was especially important because the couple has two young children, and Seth – a federal energy and defense contractor – works from home.
“Our 1989 home in Wellesley, with its older layout, didn’t work for our lifestyle anymore,” Keller said.
The Kellers didn’t find many new-construction options within their immediate area, but when they expanded their search, they found what they thought was the perfect match.
And the community – Tuckahoe Bridge – was closer to Short Pump than its rural setting suggested. The development, which is located off Manakin and Rockville roads near the Sycamore Creek Golf Course in Goochland County, is 3.5 miles from Short Pump.
“It’s as far to the east as Goochland gets,” Keller said, with a laugh. “The schools are great, and it’s close to restaurants and shopping. It checked every box.”
In fact, its location was the primary reason the developer decided to buy the 98-acre property last year. “We’ve built houses farther out in Goochland, but there are a lot of people who would like to be closer to amenities and State Route 288 and Interstate 64,” said Vernon McClure, president of Main Street Homes. “Here, you’re out in the country, but only a mile or two from everything.”
Tuckahoe Bridge is the first community Main Street Homes has developed in Goochland, but it’s about to close on another property in the area soon. The company will be the sole builder in Tuckahoe Bridge.
Tuckahoe Creek runs through the middle of the community, dividing it into two sections. McClure plans to build a 350-foot-long pedestrian bridge to connect the sections next year – a fact that prompted the development’s name.
Home construction began in the section off Manakin Road in September, with work underway on several homes. McClure anticipates the model home will be open in the early spring.
When both sections are finished, Tuckahoe Bridge will have 98 homes, most of them in the Craftsman and Modern Farmhouse styles. Main Street Homes offers floorplans with first-floor as well as second-floor owner’s suites.
Home sizes will range from 2,800 to 5,000 square feet. Prices range from the upper $500,000s to $800,000.
The home sites each cover a half acre, but feel bigger because one-third of the development has been preserved as communal open space, McClure says. Section 1, the first to be built out, has more than 27 acres of open space.
Since opening sales in May, the company has sold 15 homes in that first section.
The Kellers were the second homebuyers to sign a contract in Tuckahoe Bridge. One benefit of being a pioneer: The couple had plenty of options for homesites.
“We’re on a cul-de-sac with woods behind us, and the lot allowed us to add a basement,” Keller said.
The Kellers also personalized the design for their 4,000-square-foot Craftsman with a screened porch and a two-sided fireplace between the living room and the porch. In addition, they added a guest suite on the second level and ceiling beams in the great room, which has high ceilings.