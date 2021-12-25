Tuckahoe Bridge: ‘In the country, but only a mile or two from everything’

When both sections are finished, Tuckahoe Bridge will have 98 homes, most of them in the Craftsman and Modern Farmhouse styles. Main Street Homes offers floorplans with first-floor as well as second-floor owner’s suites.

Home sizes will range from 2,800 to 5,000 square feet. Prices range from the upper $500,000s to $800,000.

The home sites each cover a half acre, but feel bigger because one-third of the development has been preserved as communal open space, McClure says. Section 1, the first to be built out, has more than 27 acres of open space.

Since opening sales in May, the company has sold 15 homes in that first section.

The Kellers were the second homebuyers to sign a contract in Tuckahoe Bridge. One benefit of being a pioneer: The couple had plenty of options for homesites.

“We’re on a cul-de-sac with woods behind us, and the lot allowed us to add a basement,” Keller said.