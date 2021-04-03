Twin Rivers: A new age-targeted neighborhood in Meadowville Landing offers low-maintenance, first-floor living options

Sizes for Eastwood’s homes range from 1,738 to 2,020 square feet, but the company can build up to 2,785 square feet, Custis says. Base prices start at $356,990.

HHHunt’s homes range from 1,997 to 2,100 square feet. Base prices start at $350,000, although buyers are adding options that total $40,000, on average.

“A lot of the buyers are getting equity out of their houses, and they’re doing a lot of personalization in their new homes,” McCarthy said.

HHHunt has built 10 homes so far, and Eastwood has built four, with plans to start four more homes soon. Both builders have finished model homes.

Sales have been steady, especially since the model homes opened.

“The buyers here know what they want, and they know their budget,” Custis said.

HHHunt is averaging three sales a month, and the company expects to sell all the homes it builds in the first phase of construction by this fall.

Twin Rivers’ location near Interstate 295 and its affordability are attracting buyers, as are its first-floor owner’s suites, McCarthy says.