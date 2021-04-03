Twin Rivers: A new age-targeted neighborhood in Meadowville Landing offers low-maintenance, first-floor living options

Developer George Emerson broke ground on Meadowville Landing, a 600-acre development in Chester, 15 years ago. Today, it has more than 300 homes and an extensive amenities package that includes a swimming pool, a clubhouse and a river walk.
Now, the master-planned community is getting its first age-targeted neighborhood. When it’s finished, Twin Rivers, which is named for the nearby confluence of the James and Appomattox rivers, will have 136 homes spread across 60 acres.
While they don’t place age restrictions on residents, age-targeted communities are designed to appeal to buyers who are 55 or older, with smaller lots, low-maintenance exteriors and floorplans that accommodate first-floor living.
“There’s definitely a market for age-targeted and age-restricted communities these days,” Emerson said. “I did one in Rivers Bend, and it sold great. That’s why I’m developing Twin Rivers.”
Research by HHHunt Homes, one of the two builders in Twin Rivers, confirmed the area’s growing demand for low-maintenance living options.
“That area has a lot of older homes and empty nesters who are looking to right-size,” said Patrick McCarthy, division manager for HHHunt Homes.
Twin Rivers’s other builder is Eastwood Homes.
While age-restricted and age-targeted communities are becoming more common, the fact that Twin Rivers is a low-maintenance community of single-family, detached homes makes it stand out.
“That’s fairly unique, especially for an age-targeted community,” said Spencer Custis, Eastwood’s division president.
The community’s low-maintenance plan includes lawn care and snow removal. Residents will also have full access to Meadowville Landing’s amenities.
HHHunt Homes and Eastwood Homes will each build half of the community’s 136 houses in two phases. Both builders have previously built homes in Emerson’s developments, including Meadowville Landing.
“It’s a natural progression for us,” Custis said. “George has a vision for how these communities should come together.”
House stats and sales
Architectural styles in Twin Rivers will include the Craftsman, Modern Farmhouse and Colonial. All the houses will offer one-floor living, with owner’s suites on the first level.
Sizes for Eastwood’s homes range from 1,738 to 2,020 square feet, but the company can build up to 2,785 square feet, Custis says. Base prices start at $356,990.
HHHunt’s homes range from 1,997 to 2,100 square feet. Base prices start at $350,000, although buyers are adding options that total $40,000, on average.
“A lot of the buyers are getting equity out of their houses, and they’re doing a lot of personalization in their new homes,” McCarthy said.
HHHunt has built 10 homes so far, and Eastwood has built four, with plans to start four more homes soon. Both builders have finished model homes.
Sales have been steady, especially since the model homes opened.
“The buyers here know what they want, and they know their budget,” Custis said.
HHHunt is averaging three sales a month, and the company expects to sell all the homes it builds in the first phase of construction by this fall.
Twin Rivers’ location near Interstate 295 and its affordability are attracting buyers, as are its first-floor owner’s suites, McCarthy says.
“People like one-floor living,” he said.