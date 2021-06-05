Vaughan Heights: A modest subdivision with a bold plan

Fourteen years ago, local builder and developer John Nolde set out to offer something that was rare in the Richmond market: green-certified homes for entry-level homebuyers.

Energy-efficient homes utilize features such as radiant barrier sheathing, blown cellulose insulation and low-flow toilets and showerheads to save homeowners money and reduce a building’s environmental impact. They were gaining popularity in the early 2000s, but the concept typically showed up in higher-end homes, at least locally.

“Green-certified homebuilding seemed to be the way the market was moving, so we decided to take a big step and do it with starter homes,” Nolde said. “That was rare at the time.”

Given the concept’s novelty, Nolde decided to keep the project relatively small, with an infill parcel at the intersection of Wilkinson Road and Chamberlayne Avenue in northern Henrico County.

Plans to turn the parcel into a subdivision called Vaughan Heights dated back to the 1980s, but it sat undeveloped until Nolde bought it in 2007.