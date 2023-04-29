For at least the first half of the 20th century, Richmond enjoyed a long and staid marriage to the Colonial Revival style, with seemingly thousands of white-columned porches and symmetrical red-brick façades marking the fecundity of the relationship’s success.

In recent years, though, the city’s quiet flirtation with Modern and Contemporary styles has gotten more attention, thanks in part to the efforts of Modern Richmond, a nonprofit group that organizes tours of Modern-style residential and commercial buildings.

Now, it’s time to sightsee again. The organization will host the fourth annual Modern Richmond Week from May 16 to May 20. This year’s theme is “Site + Place.”

“We wanted to tie Modern buildings to distinctive landscape design,” said Mimi Sadler, historical architect and a board member of Modern Richmond. “So we picked properties where we knew there was a designed landscape context.”

Two private residences will be open to visitors, including a recently built home in Richmond’s Westhampton neighborhood and a Contemporary-style vacation home in Mathews County.

An adaptive-reuse project overseen by Richmond-based 3north will also be on the tour. The firm converted a 1940s warehouse just north of Scott’s Addition into a corporate headquarters, showroom and fabrication facility for McKinnon and Harris, a local company that designs and produces outdoor furniture.

“Overall, these will be tours of very different residential and commercial landscapes,” Sadler said.

In addition, Jill Nolt, a landscape architect and principal of Charlottesville-based Water Street Studio, will give a presentation at VCU’s Singleton Center for the Visual Arts.

“I’m really excited to hear her talk about the intersection of designed landscapes and architecture,” Sadler said.

‘A timeless and distinctive’ urban home

The first house on the tour is a striking example of how rapidly the area around the intersection of Libbie and Grove avenues is transforming, often with a touch of Modern or Contemporary flair.

Previously, a single-story house from the 1950s stood on the site. But the owners wanted something more suitable for their needs.

The project posed challenges, said Josh McCullar, whom the homeowners hired to design the new house.

“Not only was the site narrow and we would have to comply with additional setbacks, but the topographic change from the front to the rear of the lot was a full story in vertical drop and very wet at its north end,” said McCullar, principal of Richmond-based Josh McCullar Architects.

McCullar’s solution was to set the new, 3,000-square-foot house in a landscape that transitioned from a semi-public, sunny forecourt in the front to a private sunken garden in the rear.

“This cross-section between public and private space was a very early clue in how we would organize the house and its urban garden simultaneously,” McCullar said.

The homeowners hired Anna Boeschenstein, founding principal of Charlottesville-based Grounded, to serve as the project’s landscape architect.

“She’s a Modernist whose complementary skills would allow us to achieve reciprocity between architecture and the landscape, and I think it turned out quite well,” McCullar said.

For the house itself, McCullar designed an exterior that features lime-washed brick and a recessed oak-and-glass entry loggia, as well as 10-foot windows on the first floor. The interior has three bedrooms and 4½ baths. Among the interior standouts is a custom, white-oak library.

A 266-square-foot art studio is tucked away at the rear of the property.

The finished project meets the homeowners’ original request to be “both timeless and distinctive, and look as fresh in 50 or 100 years as it does today,” McCullar said.

A vacation home that blurs ‘inside’ and ‘outside’

The second residence on the tour is the vacation home architect Sanford “Sandy” Bond designed for himself and his wife, art gallery owner Page Bond, in Mathews County. The 12-acre property, which the couple bought in 2001, has 400 feet of waterfront at the mouth of the Piankatank River.

Initially, Bond planned to build an expansive, 3,500-square-foot house, but the price tag – roughly $2 million – proved to be a little too high. At Page’s suggestion, he scaled it back.

“She said, ‘Let’s do a wharf cottage – something we can sweep out in 10 minutes,’ said Bond, cofounder of 3north and now principal emeritus with the firm. “It was the right idea.”

That’s not to say the redesign – completed in 2018 – was simple.

“I must have done 30 different designs for the house,” Bond said. “The hardest thing an architect can do is to design his own house.”

The final design called for a 1,000-square-foot, Contemporary-style home that featured a soaring, 17-foot-high main living and dining area, with a pair of oversized bifold doors in the southeast corner that could be opened to the outdoors. Another standout feature: a 17-foot roof overhang that provides shade for a terrace facing the water.

Siting the house on the property was a critical part of the design process.

“A design for a site like this is all about developing continuity with the place, feeling that one is part of the outside and the interior is merely a covered area of the exterior – i.e., bio-design,” Bond said.

Perhaps most importantly, that meant siting the house based on water views.

“It’s situated to get the maximum benefit of the view,” Bond said. “We are 17 feet above the water and see Fishing Bay, Stove Point, the Chesapeake Bay and Gwynn’s Island looking east. Every day, we get a sea breeze, and because it drives the mosquitoes back, we can open the house to the outside.”

Including the house on this year’s Modern Richmond Week tour was an easy decision, Bond said.

“Page and I have been longtime supporters of Modern Richmond, and as an architect, I want to make more people in Richmond aware of Contemporary design, which is, of course, my preferred style,” he said.