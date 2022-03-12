Villas at Iron Mill: A new section has opened in the Chester active-adult community

After taking early retirement in 2018, Judy Cherry was ready for a change. She’d enjoyed living in a 4,000-square-foot house in Chester’s Cypress Woods neighborhood, but post-retirement, downsizing appealed to her.

“I had reached a different time in my life, and I wanted to experience different things,” Cherry said.

She had a wishlist for her new home. She wanted it to be in an active-adult, low-maintenance community in the Chester area, and she wanted the house to be detached.

“I wasn’t interested in a condo or a townhome,” Cherry said.

Villas at Iron Mill – the active-adult component of a larger mixed-use development near the intersection of Iron River Drive and Iron Bridge Road – showed promise. But at the time it only had two homes finished. After she saw the floorplans, though, Cherry knew she’d found her new home.

“I fell in love with the floorplans,” she said. “It didn’t take me long to decide.”

She signed a contract for a 1,559-square-foot home in Jan. 2021, and she worked with the community’s developer and builder, Henrico-based StyleCraft Homes, to make small modifications to the plans.

“I wanted a front porch, so I added it as an option,” Cherry said. “And I turned one of the three bedrooms into a craft room.”

Cherry moved in to her new home in September. Since then, she’s seen the neighborhood grow up around her, and met many new neighbors.

“I love the active-adult setting because everybody’s on the same page,” she said.

Home stats and sales

So far, StyleCraft has sold 38 detached, single-family homes in Villas, and it has recently opened the community’s third section to sales, says Ian Hoyt, StyleCraft’s land acquisition manager. When it’s finished, Villas will have 63 villa-style homes.

The community’s amenities include a swimming pool, a clubhouse with a fitness center and walking trails.

The larger Iron Mill development, which covers approximately 125 acres, also has townhomes and a commercial component.

“The Villas portion of the development is 16.59 acres,” Hoyt said.

StyleCraft offers three floorplans in the Villas community, and each can be built in a variety of architectural styles, including Traditional, Craftsman and Farmhouse.

All three floorplans include first-floor living options and low-maintenance exteriors.

Homes in Villas’ new section will range in size from 1,559 to 1,802 square feet, and prices start at $380,000.

“Sales are off to a great start,” said Hayley Copley, StyleCraft’s sales manager. “Our VIPs snagged the first four available home sites, but additional home sites will be released in the coming weeks.”

The community’s model is open for appointments and walk-in visits.