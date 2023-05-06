Construction has entered its final months in West Broad Landing, the two-over-two condominium community that introduced an urban lifestyle to a section of western Henrico County previously known for shopping malls and single-family suburban neighborhoods.

Reston-based Stanley Martin Homes bought the 13.44-acre site in 2019, and it has built 187 two-over-two condos in the community since then. (Two-over-two condo buildings have two-story condos built on top of two-story condos.) Stanley Martin is the developer and sole builder in West Broad Landing.

The company expects to finish work on the remaining 13 condos by September or October, said Katie P. Willis, Stanley Martin’s vice president of sales.

It’s another milestone for the company, which was among the first to build two-over-two condos in Greater Richmond. (They began building two-over-two floorplans in western Henrico’s Saunders Station in 2016.)

The condos’ open-concept floorplans are especially appealing to homebuyers, Willis said.

“The two-over-two concept surprises people when they see how big the homes feel and the space provided,” she said. “They feel for some like a single-family but without the yard work, leaving homeowners the freedom to travel for work or pleasure and continue living active, busy lifestyles.”

Condo stats and sales

Condo sizes in West Broad Landing range from 1,524 to 2,452 square feet, with two to three bedrooms and 2½ baths. Each condo has a one-car garage. Add-on options include a private study and a rooftop terrace.

“The optional study and rooftop terrace have been very popular for people who work from home or ‘hybrid’ work, as well as those who love to entertain and spend time outside,” Willis said.

Condo prices range from the mid-$350,000s to the mid-$400,000s.

Community amenities include a park that has a pavilion with a grilling station and a fire pit.

“The park is a favorite gathering place for homeowners after work as they walk their dogs and socialize,” Willis said.

West Broad Landing opened for sales in 2020, and it quickly became one of the county’s top-selling developments.

“Sales have been exceptional,” Willis said. “We sold 114 homes in the past two years and 23 homes this year alone. It’s been incredible to see the interest and excitement for our homes and the West Broad Landing location.”

Willis said she credited the community’s convenient location, the spacious, open-concept floorplans and the condos’ prices with driving sales. Prices certainly played a role in John Kloempken’s recent decision to buy a condo there.

“We were looking for existing units, but we discovered you’d have to pay as much for one of them as you’d pay for a new unit at West Broad Landing,” said Kloempken, who relocated from the Chicago area to be closer to family. “Buying a new unit with all-new appliances versus buying an existing one with used appliances wasn’t too hard a decision.”

Kloempken closed on his condo in late March, and he’s in the process of moving in now.