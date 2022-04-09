West Broad Village: New construction brings condos and single-family homes to the area’s first mixed-use development

We’re so used to seeing suburban mixed-use developments these days that we might not even notice them. But the idea of combining office, residential, restaurant and retail components in a walkable, high-density community in the suburbs was novel less than 20 years ago.

Now, the last phase of residential construction in western Henrico County’s first mixed-use development is underway, marking the completion of a project that began in 2005. The new construction will bring 40 two-over-two condominiums and nine single-family homes to a 12-acre site on the eastern edge of the development, near the Golf Galaxy building.

This is the first time homebuyers have had the option to buy condos and single-family homes in West Broad Village. The three previously finished residential sections have 545 townhomes.

Wrapping up, at least on the residential front

The new phase of residential construction will complete a dramatic transformation of the 105-acre West Broad Village, which had been a family farm before Florida-based Unicorp bought the property in the early 2000s.

In the community’s early days, two builders, Eagle Construction of VA and Ryan Homes, worked with the Florida developer. Sales opened in 2008, and Eagle and Ryan began townhome construction the following year, said Tiffanie Lohr, a senior sales consultant with Eagle and the site agent for the final section of West Broad Village.

The Great Recession made progress difficult, though, and Markel | Eagle Partners, a local private equity firm, took over as the developer in 2009. Sales picked up as the economy improved, and in the course of several years, Eagle built 266 townhomes, and Ryan built 279, Lohr said.

West Broad Village also attracted significant retailers. Today, it has more than 400,000 square feet of retail and commercial space. The development’s businesses include ACAC Fitness & Wellness Center, HomeGoods, REI and Whole Foods.

Construction on the development’s office component continues, with Capital Square, a local real estate firm, filing plans in December for a four-story, 65,000-foot-square office building next to the Aloft Hotel.

Site work for the development’s final residential section began last spring. Eagle will be the sole builder.

Home stats and sales

Eagle has begun building the last section’s condos, with plans to start construction on the single-family homes later.

The builder is offering two floorplans for the condos:

The 1,504-square-foot Arlington floorplan, which will occupy the two lower levels of the four-story condo buildings, has three bedrooms, 2½ baths and an outdoor deck. Prices start at $439,902.

The 2,487-square-foot McKinney floorplan, which will occupy the two upper levels, has three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a covered terrace, as well as a personal elevator. Prices start at $598,373.

Both floorplans feature a one-car garage and a personal driveway in the rear.

“We plan on having a furnished model home of each floorplan completed in the next few months,” Lohr said.

Eagle hasn’t finalized plans or prices for the single-family homes yet, but they will combine elements of Richmond’s traditional architecture with an urban aesthetic that will blend in with the condos’ designs, Lohr said.

In the meantime, sales for the condos have been steady, with the first few condos approaching completion, Lohr said.