Richmond developer Richard Nuckols relied on a combination of good instincts and good luck when he created the Westham Woods community in western Henrico County 42 years ago.
That’s probably the best you could hope for, in your first attempt to develop a neighborhood.
Nuckols had worked in real estate for several years before then, most recently helping to develop some of Greater Richmond’s early condominium communities. But Westham Woods, which is located at the intersection of Ridge Road and Westham Woods Drive, represented his first foray into single-family developments.
“If I knew then how little I knew, I’d never have done it,” Nuckols said, with a laugh. “But at a certain age, you think you can do anything.”
Nuckols would go on to develop several large communities with his company, Realty Ventures Group Inc., including Rivergate in Goochland County, Tarrington on the James in Chesterfield County, and Tilman’s Farm in Powhatan County.
Early in his solo career, though, he focused on finding infill developments in established areas.
“It guaranteed some strong sales,” Nuckols said.
That meant searching Henrico’s tax records for small, undeveloped tracts of land.
“Then I’d figure out who owned it, and I’d call them,” Nuckols said. “I bought a lot of land that way.”
For Westham Woods, the appeal was obvious. It had nearby shopping options, and Tuckahoe Elementary School, a top-performing public school, was within walking distance.
“Richmond was moving west, and this parcel was located between Parham Road and Forest Avenue,” Nuckols said. “It was just a great location.”
The parcel was heavily wooded, but the size – a little under nine acres – was manageable.
“It was of a size that I felt I could handle,” Nuckols said.
Nuckols formed a partnership with Joseph Stettinius, E. G. Bowles Jr. and John A. Nolde Jr., and they bought the parcel in 1978.
Their plan was straightforward. They would install a cul-de-sac with 23 homesites. But Nuckols overlooked an important detail.
“When I bought this, I had no access to the county sewer line,” Nuckols said. “And I didn’t know it.”
A family that had lived on Ridge Road for decades and owned the land in front of the Westham Woods parcel agreed to grant him access, though.
“I remember knocking on their door,” Nuckols said. “They couldn’t have been more generous and cooperative.”
Home stats and sales
Two builders – Hamnett-McGurn, along with John Nolde and Milton Kusterer – built the homes in Westham Woods.
“Hamnett-McGurn had 11 lots, and John Nolde and Milton Kusterer had 12,” Nuckols said.
The majority of the homes are Colonial, with siding as opposed to brick exteriors, says Jeannette Mock, a real estate agent with The Steele Group Sotheby’s International Realty.
Sizes range from 1,872 to 3,294 square feet, and most of the homes have three to five bedrooms and three or more bathrooms, Mock says.
The majority of Westham Woods’ homes were built between 1978 and 1980, and they sold quickly.
“The houses sold as fast as they could build them,” Nuckols said.
Homes in Westham Woods rarely come on the market today, and when they do, they tend to sell quickly.
“Only two have sold in the last two years,” Mock said. “One sold in eight days for $519,950, and the other sold for $480,000 in 17 days.”
The neighborhood’s appeal today is similar to what it was when the houses were being built 40 years ago.
“Residents can walk to Tuckahoe Shopping Center,” Mock said. “And Tuckahoe Elementary School is a huge draw for families moving to Westham Woods.”
