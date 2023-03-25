Editor’s note: This is an installment in the occasional series, “The People Who Build Richmond.”

In 1873, a Civil War veteran who had been grievously wounded three times in battle – the last injury costing him a leg – accepted a job that would enable him to redefine Richmond at a critical time in its history. The war had left Richmond in ruins, and it was desperately trying to rebuild and rebrand itself as the capital of the New South just as an economic downturn settled over the nation.

Happily, Wilfred E. Cutshaw seemed convinced he was the man for the job.

In addition to facing combat as an artillery officer, Cutshaw – born in Harper’s Ferry in 1838 – had earned an engineering degree from Virginia Military Institute and taught at the Hampton Military Institute before war broke out. Eight years after the war ended, Richmond’s leaders hired him to be Richmond’s city engineer.

It wasn’t a fortuitous time to start the job. But Cutshaw was confident, and he quickly expanded his job responsibilities. “He was certainly in charge of the planning and construction of all city works, ranging all the way from City Hall to laying out unbuilt streets as Richmond gradually grew,” said Selden Richardson, a local historian and contributor to The Shockoe Examiner, a blog that explores Richmond’s history. “From sewer lines to water supplies, from bridges to parks, anything built by the City of Richmond for more than thirty years went through Cutshaw and his office.”

Ultimately, Cutshaw’s reach grew so vast that he oversaw projects that would typically lie outside the scope of a city engineer. His military background may have helped him consolidate power. “His word was generally taken as an order, and his plans were accepted at City Council with very little, if any, debate,” Richardson said. “Because of this aura, his hand and influence shaped the face of Richmond today, dictating what Cutshaw deemed best for Richmond.”

Among Cutshaw’s biggest projects were overseeing the construction of a new municipal waterworks facility in present-day Byrd Park (the city announced the project the year Cutshaw was hired) and replacing Richmond’s aging City Hall with a new one in the mid-1890s. (We know the replacement building today as “Old City Hall.”) Both Cutshaw’s City Hall and the reservoir project’s Pump House are stellar examples of the Gothic Revival style.

Cutshaw also oversaw the construction of several public schools, and he had a significant impact on the city’s street grid, including the design for present-day Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

On the residential side, Cutshaw’s impact might be felt most strongly in the city’s landscape architecture. And it can be summed up in one word: green. Inspired by the City Beautiful movement, Cutshaw introduced trees to the city’s often grim, industrial-edged streetscapes and greatly expanded and improved its parks.

To accomplish this, he established a tree nursery in Byrd Park that would eventually produce more than 50,000 trees for the city’s use. (Byrd Park – originally called New Reservoir Park – was Cutshaw’s largest park project, developed in tandem with the New Reservoir waterworks.)

And in 1904 – three years before his death – Cutshaw produced a pamphlet called “Trees of the City” to educate Richmonders about their increasingly green landscape.

“Richmond’s tree-lined streets are absolutely the work of Cutshaw, enhancing and cooling residential areas, and this look, this vista, persists today with Richmond’s Urban Forestry program and the maintenance and replanting of trees,” Selden said. “Richmonders unknowingly move through a landscape created more than a hundred years ago by one man: Cutshaw.”

Interested in seeing some of Cutshaw’s work in person? Here’s Richardson’s suggested itinerary.

“I’d start at the present-day Black History Museum at 122 West Leigh Street, the design of which came from Cutshaw’s office and was one of several wonderful turreted armories built during his tenure,” Richardson said. “It is an interesting fact that an ex-Confederate officer encouraged the creation of an armory for Black servicemen, probably believing deeply in the benefits of a military education and experience for young men of any color.”

Next, visit the former Stonewall Jackson School at 1520 West Main Street. Its Italianate style is typical of Cutshaw’s designs. “This was the style that Cutshaw grew up with, and that is why we have so many old Italianate school buildings,” Richardson said. “This particular style lingered far longer in Richmond than most American cities, largely because of the decorative agenda of Cutshaw.”

Still got a little time? Don’t skip experiencing Cutshaw’s impact on the city’s green spaces.