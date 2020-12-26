Windsor Place West: ‘You can’t find a better-built home for less money’

Seven years ago, Robert Kusel and his wife, Allison, were living with their two children in Napa, Calif. – a paradise, Robert says. While they had lived on the East Coast in the past, the family had become West Coast-oriented.

“I had lived on the West Coast for 30 years, and Alison had lived there for 10 years,” Robert said.

Then Allison learned her job required a move to the East Coast.

Robert worked for Cogeo, a consulting firm for nonprofit organizations based in Portland, Ore. So while Allison flew east to visit Richmond’s neighborhoods, he stayed in California and handled putting their house on the market.

Finding the right neighborhood was important, and Allison looked at nearly a dozen homes on the market in Greater Richmond.

Eventually, she found a house in western Henrico County that seemed like the perfect fit.

The 3,700-square-foot house in the Windsor Place West community had been recently remodeled, and it was just a short walk from West Broad Village, a mixed-use development with restaurants, shops and a Whole Foods Market.