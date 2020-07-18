When Wanda Souther decided it was time to downsize from her Glen Allen home last year, she had a short list of features she was looking for.
“I didn’t want to deal with maintenance any longer,” said Souther, a nurse who plans to retire in September. “And I wanted everything on one floor.”
But after visiting a model home for the Wistar Glen condo development in western Henrico County, she began to reevaluate her list.
The low-maintenance community’s condo buildings are “two-over-twos,” meaning that they have two-story condos built on top of two-story condos.
Souther liked the lower-level condo, but she fell in love with the upper one, which had an expansive open floorplan.
“I like to have family and friends over, and it’s ideal because it’s so open,” she said.
Of course, buying an upper-level unit meant climbing stairs, but Souther decided she could live with that.
“I’m used to being on my feet and walking a lot, so the stairs weren’t that big a deal to me,” she said.
Souther signed a contract for a condo in October, and she moved into the new unit after it was completed last month.
“I’ve owned six houses,” Souther said. “This is the seventh. And this was by far the easiest process.”
As it turned out, Souther didn’t end up downsizing. While her previous house had 1,900 square feet of living space, her new condo is 2,452 square feet.
“I didn’t downsize, but I got rid of a lot of stuff,” she said.
Condo stats and sales
Reston-based Stanley Martin Homes, which bought the 15-acre parcel of land at 4613 Wistar Road two years ago, broke ground and started sales last July. The company is developing the site, and it’s building all the condos.
When it’s finished, Wistar Glen will have 136 condos in 10 buildings.
So far, Stanley Martin has finished two buildings, and it has three more under construction.
“If we close five this year, we can do five next,” said Gary Collins, Stanley Martin’s director of sales. “I can see us building out next year.”
Wistar Glen’s two-over-two condo design is similar to the ones in Stanley Martin’s Saunders Station and West Broad Landing developments in western Henrico, as well as its Riverwalk in Rocketts Landing development in eastern Henrico.
“It’s a really great product for us,” Collins said. “We’re also building them in the Washington, D.C./Maryland area, as well as in Raleigh and Charlottesville.”
Sizes in Wistar Glen range from 1,524 square feet for the lower-level units to 2,452 square feet for the upper-level ones. All the units have a one-car garage.
Prices for the lower-level units start at $259,990, and the upper-level units start at $284,990.
Sales have been strong, Collins says.
“We’ve sold 37 units so far,” he said. “We’re averaging three or more a month.”
The community’s low-maintenance plan and its location are helping to fuel sales, Collins says.
“It’s a good area – 10 minutes to Short Pump and 10 minutes to downtown Richmond,” he said. “But you’re not paying Short Pump prices or the prices you’d pay for a loft in the city. There’s a clear value to being in what we call ‘midtown.’”
