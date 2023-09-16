The area around the popular Chester Village Green development is growing, with a new age-targeted, low-maintenance community under construction near the intersection of Womack and Sparwood roads. When it’s finished, Womack Green will bring 113 new single-family homes to the market.

John Barksdale and Josh Smith, founders and co-owners of J&J Land Development, bought the 44-acre parcel of land from George Emerson, a local developer, in 2021.

Emerson developed Chester Village Green, the county’s first vertical mixed-use project, with his business partner, Phil Roper, and he initially planned to develop Womack Green, as well.

“George had the vision for Womack Green,” Barksdale said.

Rather than undertaking the project himself, though, he decided to pass the torch to Barksdale and Smith.

“I’m 67 years old, and I’ve been in the business 45 years,” Emerson said. “It’s time for me to slow down a bit, and John and Josh are good at what they do.”

Barksdale and Smith started site development soon after buying the parcel, which had previously been farmland and timberland. Earlier this year, they selected two builders, Eagle Construction of VA and Ryan Homes, to build the houses.

“We thought they were a great fit for the community,” Barksdale said.

Ryan will build 80 homes, and Eagle will build 33.

“Womack Green will have an array of passive amenities, including more than a mile of walking trails, a community garden and several open spaces,” Barksdale said.

He added: “We’re expecting buildout to take two to 2½ years.”

Home stats and sales

Eagle’s homes will be designed in the Arts and Crafts and Craftsman styles, and homebuyers have the option to customize a variety of features.

“Because Eagle is a semi-custom homebuilder, they will be able to personalize their homes with an abundance of structural and design options,” said Jessie May, a new homes consultant with Eagle and the company’s site agent for Womack Green.

Eagle’s homes will range in size from 1,650 to 2,090 square feet, with prices starting in the $400,000s. The builder will offer both one- and two-level floorplans, and each home will have an attached, two-car garage.

All of Ryan’s homes will feature main-floor living, and some will have second-floor plans available, as well. Sizes will start at 1,421 square feet and can be expanded up to 2,700 square feet. All the houses will have two-car garages. Prices start in the upper $300,000s.

Ryan has two model homes under construction, and Eagle is starting work on a model home and two spec homes this month.

“There’s a home on the land that predates the community, and it will be offered for sale, too,” Barksdale said.

Both builders have VIP lists for perspective buyers and plan to open for sales by the end of this month.

“We’ve had people reaching out already,” May said.

The community’s convenient location and its rural character are driving homebuyers’ interest, she added.