Woolridge Landing: Sales to open soon in a new 55-plus community in the Woolridge Road corridor

StyleCraft Homes has returned to the Swift Creek Reservoir area with plans to build 165 homes in Woolridge Landing, a 55-plus community located near the intersection of Woolridge Road and Timber Bluff Parkway.

Previously, the Lakeside-based company built homes in the adjacent Landing at Swift Creek, and the opportunity to build in the area again was too good to pass up.

“We know how desirable this area is for homebuyers,” said Hayley Copley, StyleCraft’s sales manager. “It combines the best of both worlds — being near all the conveniences that Chesterfield County has to offer, while still giving homebuyers the added benefit of being in a private community that’s specifically designed for those 55-plus.”

StyleCraft purchased the 165 home sites from the community’s developer, Don Balzer, in 2019, four years after he put the approximately 115-acre property under contract. It currently has a model home and four “quick move-in” homes under construction, said Clarke Argenbright, StyleCraft’s land acquisition manager.

Balzer also sold an eight-acre parcel of land to Watercrest Senior Living Group, and the Florida company has built an assisted-living facility with a memory care unit on the site. In addition, Powhatan County-based Clay Street Builders will build 10 homes on land that abuts the Landing at Swift Creek.

“Clay Street’s homes won’t be a part of the low-maintenance, 55-plus component of Woolridge Landing, and the assisted-living facility won’t be either,” Balzer said.

An early partnership

StyleCraft’s involvement in Woolridge Landing stretches back to 2015, when it formed a partnership with Balzer to co-develop the 55-plus community. The rezoning process – from agricultural to residential use – was slower than expected, though, and StyleCraft moved on to other projects.

“It took three years to get it zoned,” Balzer said. “It’s the longest zoning case I’ve ever had.”

StyleCraft reserved the right to first refusal to buy the 165 home sites, and after Balzer recorded the development’s first section in August, the company began building homes there.

Woolridge Landing is Balzer’s first 55-plus community, and he said he’s happy StyleCraft is the sole builder there.

“They’ve done a fair amount of 55-plus homes,” he said.

StyleCraft previously built homes in Balzer’s Cambria Cove community, near the intersection of Otterdale and Genito roads in Chesterfield.

Home stats and sales

Woolridge Landing’s architectural styles will include Georgian, Craftsman, Traditional and French Country. Home sizes will range from 1,164 to 2,671 square feet. Features will include first-floor primary suites and two-car garages.

The community’s resort-style amenities will include a clubhouse with a swimming pool and a fitness center, as well as pickleball courts, walking trails and a dog park.

StyleCraft has not released pricing for its homes yet.