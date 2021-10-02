Richmond’s 70th Annual Parade of Homes: 45 newly constructed homes will be open for self-guided tours throughout Greater Richmond

The show has grown over the years, and it has become a great way for homebuyers to see the latest styles and design trends in person, as well as online, Markland says.

Among the trends visitors will see this year are floorplans that include dedicated home office space and layouts that emphasize indoor/outdoor living, both of which have become sought-after features during the Covid pandemic.

“Now that the home is the center of everything, you’ll see more that are designed for a 24-hour lifestyle as well as ones with enhanced entertainment options,” Markland said.

Another trend is the large number of townhomes included in the show, which in previous years has placed greater emphasis on single-family homes.

“Townhomes have risen in popularity in the last couple years, and five builders will have townhomes in the show,” Markland said.

Those five builders are Eagle Construction of VA, Main Street Homes, Eastwood Homes, Ryan Homes and RCI Builders.

StyleCraft Homes will also feature its two-over-two condominium buildings, which have two-story condos built on top of two-story condos.