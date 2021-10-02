Richmond’s 70th Annual Parade of Homes: 45 newly constructed homes will be open for self-guided tours throughout Greater Richmond

A longstanding local event is kicking off the real estate market’s fall season today.
Through Oct. 24, the annual Parade of Homes will showcase popular style and design trends each weekend, with 45 newly constructed homes open for free, self-guided tours. The homes span are in Richmond and seven surrounding counties.
“Greater Richmond has more variety of homebuilders than anywhere else in the Commonwealth, and this is the Commonwealth’s largest home show,” said Danna Markland, CEO of The Home Building Association of Richmond, which is hosting the event.
Among the 18 homebuilders participating in the scattered-site show are national and regional heavy hitters like Ryan Homes, HHHunt Homes and Eagle Construction of VA, as well as local standouts like LeGault Homes, Main Street Homes and Biringer Builders.
“It’s a great mix of builders,” Markland said.
The homes will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Trends on display
The Home Building Association of Richmond created the Richmond Parade of Homes and began hosting it 70 years ago, when returning World War II vets sparked a national housing boom.
The show has grown over the years, and it has become a great way for homebuyers to see the latest styles and design trends in person, as well as online, Markland says.
Among the trends visitors will see this year are floorplans that include dedicated home office space and layouts that emphasize indoor/outdoor living, both of which have become sought-after features during the Covid pandemic.
“Now that the home is the center of everything, you’ll see more that are designed for a 24-hour lifestyle as well as ones with enhanced entertainment options,” Markland said.
Another trend is the large number of townhomes included in the show, which in previous years has placed greater emphasis on single-family homes.
“Townhomes have risen in popularity in the last couple years, and five builders will have townhomes in the show,” Markland said.
Those five builders are Eagle Construction of VA, Main Street Homes, Eastwood Homes, Ryan Homes and RCI Builders.
StyleCraft Homes will also feature its two-over-two condominium buildings, which have two-story condos built on top of two-story condos.
Architecturally, the Modern style is rising in popularity, and the show features several properties that mix Modern and Traditional details, Markland says.
Among them is the Modern Farmhouse CraftMaster Homes has in the show. The home, located in Legacy Park at Magnolia Green, has stone accents, black windows and a black metal roof over the porch.
“The Modern Farmhouse style seems to have a lot of appeal these days,” said Jeff Tunstall, CraftMaster’s market president. “It has more of a sleek look to it, and it’s different from the white windows and shingled roofs we’re used to seeing.”
Homes on the tour range in size from 1,500 to 5,000 square feet, with prices running from the mid-$200,000s to more than $1 million.
A chance to meet builders
Because it isn’t a ticketed event, Markland doesn’t know precisely how many people have attended past shows.
“We get thousands,” she said. “We anticipate a great crowd this year.”
If past years are a model, many of those visitors will buy a new home as a direct result of the show.
“In the most recent years, we can attribute at least four sales to this event,” said Cara R. Munsey, marketing account manager for HHHunt Homes.
HHHunt will have three homes in the show, including ones in Central Crossing and Giles, as well as a new floorplan in Twin Rivers at Meadowville Landing.
RCI Builders has had significant success with past shows, too.
“October 2020 was our best month for sales last year, and we credit a percentage of that to Parade of Homes,” said Todd Rogers, RCI Builders’ cofounder and co-owner.
RCI Builders will have six homes in the show, including ones in Luck Farm, Hickory Hill, Stags Leap and Kennington.
In addition to direct sales, Richmond’s Parade of Homes offers builders the opportunity to introduce themselves and their products to the public.
“Reaching people and being a part of the community is something we look forward to every year,” Munsey said.
For more information, visit richmondparadeofhomes.com.