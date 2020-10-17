‘Sandy’ Bond’s work-in-progress, after 40 years

Editor’s note: This is the fourth installment in an occasional series, “Architects at Home.”

When architect Sanford “Sandy” Bond heard that a house on West Avenue in Richmond’s Fan District was about to go on the market, he acted quickly. He and his wife, Page Bond, had three young kids, and they were outgrowing the house they owned a block down the street.

The price was right – $48,000, a good deal even back in 1979, when Bond learned about the 3,500-square-foot house. But making it inhabitable was going to take a little work.

The three-story rowhouse, one of eight built speculatively by a developer at the western end of West Avenue in 1911, had been divided into three apartments for many years, before being bought by the nearby Stuart Circle Hospital.

The hospital hadn’t used the property, and it had fallen into disrepair by the time the Bonds bought it.

“It was a wreck,” said Bond, cofounder of Richmond-based 3north and now principal emeritus with the firm. “The roof leaked, and it had no central heating or cooling. There was a furnace in the basement, and it heated the house through a large grate on the first floor.”