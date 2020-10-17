‘Sandy’ Bond’s work-in-progress, after 40 years

Editor’s note: This is the fourth installment in an occasional series, “Architects at Home.”
When architect Sanford “Sandy” Bond heard that a house on West Avenue in Richmond’s Fan District was about to go on the market, he acted quickly. He and his wife, Page Bond, had three young kids, and they were outgrowing the house they owned a block down the street.
The price was right – $48,000, a good deal even back in 1979, when Bond learned about the 3,500-square-foot house. But making it inhabitable was going to take a little work.
The three-story rowhouse, one of eight built speculatively by a developer at the western end of West Avenue in 1911, had been divided into three apartments for many years, before being bought by the nearby Stuart Circle Hospital.
The hospital hadn’t used the property, and it had fallen into disrepair by the time the Bonds bought it.
“It was a wreck,” said Bond, cofounder of Richmond-based 3north and now principal emeritus with the firm. “The roof leaked, and it had no central heating or cooling. There was a furnace in the basement, and it heated the house through a large grate on the first floor.”
The house also had its original knob-and-tube electrical wiring, as well as gas pipes running to several light fixtures.
The Bonds undertook major renovation projects, including replacing the roof and installing new HVAC, electrical and plumbing systems. But much of their work was focused on improving how it felt to live in the house.
“The renovation was all about getting light into a dark rowhouse,” Bond said.
In the front parlor, the Bonds cut a large opening through the floor under the bay window, allowing them to extend the three window sills into the basement and create a light well that boosted the natural light in the first floor as well as the basement.
The newly brighter basement, with a fresh concrete slab, became a playroom for the couple’s young kids. (During the holidays in recent years, Bond has used a pulley-and-cleat system to suspend a Christmas tree over the light well – a novel space-saver.)
Bond also removed most of the walls on the first floor as well as the stairs at the back of the house, and he installed rustic, wooden columns and beams as supports in the newly exposed, open space.
“All that horizontal space gives you a more expansive feeling,” Bond said.
In addition, he tore the plaster from the first floor’s ceiling, revealing the second level’s floorboards and joists. The couple then painted the walls and ceiling white.
When the work was finished, the house’s traditional first-level floorplan – double parlors with pocket doors, a formal dining room – had been replaced with an open, loft-like space. And it was far more modern than the house’s classically detailed exterior would suggest.
“We love living on West Avenue, but the interior of this house is more representative of our interest in Modern spaces,” Bond said.
The staircase, with its original newel post and railing, is one of the first level’s few traditional features to survive the renovation.
The Bonds made fewer changes on the second level, leaving the bedrooms and long hallway in place. (One bedroom grew in square footage, after they took out the back stairs.)
The couple gutted the third level and installed a master suite with custom-designed, birch-veneer built-ins, with a large closet positioned on the bias.
“The old house was rectilinear, so the new walls and partitions placed on an angle” – such as the master suite’s closet and the light well on the first level – “are little clues as to what’s new and what’s not,” Bond said.
The Bonds painted the walls of all three levels white and installed marble floors and matching cabinets in the bathrooms to reiterate common design themes throughout the house.
“We wanted the house to feel connected with those themes because it builds continuity throughout the house,” Bond said.
The Bonds moved into the renovated house in 1980, but in some ways, the renovation project never ended.
In 2001, with their children now grown up and on their own, the couple converted the basement into an art gallery. Page Bond ran it until 2006, when she opened the Page Bond Gallery at 1625 West Main Street. (Sandy Bond designed the interior for the Main Street gallery.)
Even today, the house remains a work-in-progress.
Last month, for example, blue painter’s tape lined the basement’s floor and walls under the light well, marking where the Bonds might install a new staircase. And they’re in the middle of planning to build a two-car garage off the alley.
A sign of how fluid the house is: Bond repurposed pavers left over from a recent patio project to make a distinctive, sculptural side table in the main living area.
“Most people don’t push an edge, and they’re content to live in houses as they are,” Bond said. “But this house is always changing because it’s an experiment, and we always have plans to do something different.”