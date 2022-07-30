Staging 101: Experts explain how to maximize your home sale profits

We all know you should declutter before putting your house on the market. It can help make the property feel larger, and encourage the buyer to imagine living in the space. But a seller’s work doesn’t end with limiting the number of objects on display, especially if you want to maximize your profit. The type of furnishings matters, too.

Think fresh, current and understated.

“You want to show off the fixed assets of a house,” said Johnathan H. Miller, owner and principal designer of Richmond-based Jsquared Interior Staging & Design. “The rooms should be appealing in photos, but they need to highlight the features of the home you’re selling – like crown moldings, for example. You don’t want to lose a sale because of loud pillows.”

He added: “The goal of staging is to depersonalize the home and create a merchandized product that has mass appeal.”

To nail that showroom-style look, sellers and real estate agents are increasingly working with professional stagers.

“Seventy-five percent of my sales are staged,” said Laura Peery, a real estate agent with The Steele Group Sotheby's International Realty. “If my sellers have a place to stay, my perfect scenario is staging the home. I would love to be able to have a fresh coat of paint – the biggest return on investment – and then stage and go on the market.”

The financial return on a well-staged property can be impressive. Earlier this year, Miller staged a house in Richmond’s Fan District that ended up selling for $1.255 million – $250,000 over the asking price.

“Johnathan’s staging is the reason we got that much above asking,” said Chris Small, the listing agent for the house and a real estate broker and president of Small & Associates.

Small estimated he has utilized a professional stager in 60 percent of his listings over the last three years. “And in every single case, we got significantly more for the house than we would have without staging,” Small said.

A short history of staging

Hiring a professional stager is a relatively new concept, at least in Richmond.

“It’s been around for 15 to 20 years, but it didn’t make it fully to the East Coast until 10 years ago,” Miller said.

At first, staging was limited primarily to high-end, big-ticket properties, but it has spread to virtually all price points.

“Today, about 76 percent of agents are staging a house rather than leaving it empty,” Miller said. “It wasn’t that high before 2020 and the Covid pandemic. People didn’t want to be exposed to Covid, so we emptied the houses and staged them.”

Richmond has 15 stagers registered with industry associations.

“There’s no official licensing program, but there are online certifications you can get,” Miller said.

Peery said she advises her clients to work with an experienced stager rather than simply an interior designer.

“And review their work first,” she said.

Staging tips

“People think staging is a part of interior design, but interior design isn’t meant to appeal to everyone,” Miller said. “Interior design is about personalizing a space for the people who will live in the house.”

Staging, by contrast, is about designing a space that will appeal to as many people as possible. And that means avoiding aggressively distinctive color palettes, furniture and accessories that might be off-putting to potential buyers. For example, hanging a framed mirror above a fireplace would be a better option than a bold piece of abstract art, Miller said.

“Think of it as hitting the factory reset button,” Peery said. “Staging returns things to a neutral environment that buyers can build on. It's one of the reasons buyers frequently want to purchase the staged furniture.”

Another benefit of working with an experienced stager: They’ll probably have a large inventory from which to draw furniture and accessories.

Miller has enough furniture stored in a warehouse in Shockoe Bottom to stage 55 large properties at one time, for example.

Staging an entire house might be ideal, but staging at least some of it is better than leaving it empty, Miller said. He added: “You always want to stage the heart of the house – the living room, the dining room, the kitchen and the primary bathroom.”

What’s it cost?

In most cases, the seller pays for staging, which could range from $1,500 for a small property to as much as $30,000 for a large, big-ticket property like a $3 million home.

“Most of the staging I’ve done costs between $5,000 and $14,000,” Small said.

Many sellers might hesitate to invest more into a property that – in a strong housing market – could sell quickly, as is. But the extra investment is likely to yield a strong return, if the staging is well-executed.