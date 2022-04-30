The 1500 block of Park Avenue: Stylish spec houses mix with custom-built properties

With the notable exception of Monument Avenue, which has block after block of architect-designed homes, Richmond’s Fan District is comprised mostly of stylish, spec-built houses that were sold more than 100 years ago to a middle class enjoying the newfound ability to buy a house with a mortgage.

It was a turning point for homeownership. Before then, even wealthy Richmonders often rented their homes. Beginning in the late 19th century, though, new lending options allowed even average wage earners the opportunity to own a home.

In response, local construction companies – some relatively large, like Davis Brothers Inc. – built whole blocks of homes to meet the growing demand. You can stand today on some of the Fan’s most architecturally striking streets and admire their work.

You might notice something else while you’re admiring the streetscape: The eye-catching details in the cornices, turrets and colonnaded porches may change, but the basic bone structure is often repeated, house after house.

And while there are not many, the Fan does have pockets of architect-designed houses. The western portion of the 1500 block of Park Avenue is one of them.

“The houses on the eastern end of the block are prototypical urban Fan houses,” said Mimi Sadler, an historical architect and founder of Sadler & Whitehead Architects PLC. “They have Colonial Revival details, but they’re essentially late-Victorian forms, with granite lintels, projecting bays and curved turrets. Many have kept their porches.”

She added: “They have a rich variety in detailing, but the massing elements are repeated.”

By contrast, the houses on the western portion of the block – built on land that became available in the early 1910s after Richmond College moved its campus further west – are custom-designed, and their character and scale is much more suburban.

“They’re more like what you’d see on Westover Road” in the William Byrd Terrace neighborhood, Sadler said. “Most of Park Avenue is denser than the western portion of the 1500 block.”

Perhaps not surprisingly, three architects with some of the most striking houses on Westover Road also designed houses in the 1500 block.

W. Duncan Lee, one of Richmond’s most recognized architects of the first half of the 20th century, designed the houses at 1516, 1530 and 1534 Park Avenue.

Otis K. Asbury, one of the city’s most effusively creative architects of the 1910s and 1920s, designed the houses at 1514 and 1518 Park Avenue. And Carl Lindner Sr. designed the Colonial Revival-style house at 1536 Park Avenue.

With its hipped-roof dormers, paired chimneys and Corinthian pilasters flanking the front entrance, Lindner’s design takes its inspiration from Westover, the 18th-century plantation mansion built by the Byrd family in Charles City County. And it’s more academic and historically accurate than many Colonial Revival-inspired Fan houses, Sadler said.

By contrast, Lee’s homes at 1530 and 1534 Park Avenue evoke English cottages. Designed for two brothers, the houses are twins of a sort, with steep jerkinhead or clipped-gable roofs.

Likewise, Asbury’s house at 1514 Park Avenue draws on the English cottage motif with a sophisticated design that incorporates a richly detailed, hooded entry; deep, bracketed eaves; and a steep, red-tile roof.

“It has a hipped roof at one end, and the gable dives into a parapet on the other,” Sadler said. “It makes you look three or four times to see everything that’s going on.”

Those sorts of architectural details distinguish the block, as does the pocket park the houses face.

“Lombardy Park gives the block so much of its charm,” Sadler said.

House stats and sales

Home sizes in the 1500 block range from approximately 3,000 to 5,000 square feet, with the larger ones standing in the western portion, said Chris Small, a real estate broker and president of Small & Associates.

Buyers looking to move to the block might have to be patient – and be prepared to engage in a bidding war.

“Only one or two come on the market in the course of an average year,” Small said. “There’s just 13 houses on the block, and some of the owners have lived there a long time.”

Small was the listing agent for the block’s most recent sale – the 3,217-square-foot house at 1508 Park Avenue. The sale closed on March 31.

“We had 100 showings over a four-day period, and 100 people attended each of the two open houses we held,” Small said. “On the fifth day, we reviewed offers. Six were over $1.2 million, and the house ultimately sold for $1.255 million – $250,000 over the asking price.