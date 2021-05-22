The 2300 block of Monument Avenue: A block scaled for suburban splendor

“You don’t see any of the more eclectic late-19th century styles like Richardsonian or Queen Anne,” Novelli said.

Like the Allens in the first section, the locally prominent Branch family developed much of the second section from land a family member had bought as an investment in the 1880s.

And like the first section, a monument – in this case, the Jefferson Davis Monument at North Davis Avenue – jump-started sales and home construction.

But the second section is different in a few key ways that suggest developers, builders and architects – as well as their clients – were beginning to see Monument Avenue as something even grander than its original conception in the 1880s.

This is demonstrated most clearly in the 2300 block, which sits on the section’s eastern edge. The block’s lot sizes are larger and less uniform than any in the first section, for example.

“The 2300 block has the widest lots in the historic district,” said Bill Gallasch, a real estate agent with Joyner Fine Properties.