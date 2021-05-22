The 2300 block of Monument Avenue: A block scaled for suburban splendor

Editor’s note: This is the second in an occasional series called “Top Blocks,” which looks at individual city blocks that have historic or architectural significance.
These days, we’re used to seeing large residential developments rise out of the ground over a relatively brief span of time. And master plans and architectural guidelines often ensure they have a cohesive aesthetic.
By contrast, Richmond’s Monument Avenue Historic District, which runs from the 1200 block of West Franklin Street to Roseneath Road, was developed in three large sections by a variety of developers, architects and builders over the course of several decades.
In that time, architectural styles rose and fell in popularity, and its buildings changed in subtle ways as residents adjusted how they chose to live on the city’s grand avenue.
‘A grand avenue feel’
From the beginning, Monument Avenue was conceived on a big scale.
Four siblings in the Allen family began planning for the first section, which runs from North Lombardy to Allison Street, in the 1880s, with a bold design that included two intersecting boulevards with fifty-foot-wide, tree-lined medians.
The siblings and Collinson Burgwyn, who laid out the initial development, were thinking along the lines of Boston’s Commonwealth Avenue and Paris’s Champs-Élysées, says Chris Novelli, an architectural historian with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.
In 1890, crews placed the Robert E. Lee Statue at the center of the intersection, but the Panic of 1893 delayed home construction until after the turn of the century.
By then, the darker-hued, picturesque styles of the Victorian era were waning in popularity as a new fashion for more historically accurate European and American revival styles arose.
Reflecting shifting tastes, the first section of Monument Avenue had a mix of homes in late-19th century styles with their towers and turrets, standing alongside Colonial-inspired ones with classical columns and cornices.
The uniformity of the first section’s approximately 30-foot-wide lots helps the styles blend by encouraging a unity of mass and scale.
By the time work began in the second large section of the street – Strawberry Street to Arthur Ash Boulevard – Victorian forms had given way to a cosmopolitan array of academic revival styles, predominantly Colonial, followed by Tudor, Italian Renaissance, Spanish Colonial and Mediterranean.
“You don’t see any of the more eclectic late-19th century styles like Richardsonian or Queen Anne,” Novelli said.
Like the Allens in the first section, the locally prominent Branch family developed much of the second section from land a family member had bought as an investment in the 1880s.
And like the first section, a monument – in this case, the Jefferson Davis Monument at North Davis Avenue – jump-started sales and home construction.
But the second section is different in a few key ways that suggest developers, builders and architects – as well as their clients – were beginning to see Monument Avenue as something even grander than its original conception in the 1880s.
This is demonstrated most clearly in the 2300 block, which sits on the section’s eastern edge. The block’s lot sizes are larger and less uniform than any in the first section, for example.
“The 2300 block has the widest lots in the historic district,” said Bill Gallasch, a real estate agent with Joyner Fine Properties.
The largest lots on the north side of the 2300 block are 75 to 80 feet wide, but some on the south side stretch to as much as 100 feet.
While the Branches owned the land on the south side of the block, three business partners owned and developed the north side, which might explain the disparity in lot sizes between the two sides of the street.
“The wide lots helped give the 2300 block a grand avenue feel,” Gallasch said.
The wider lots and expansive houses also made the block feel more suburban, in contrast to the first section’s urban, townhome vibe.
In addition, the 2300 block stands out for the sheer number of significant architects who designed houses there. Among them are Baskervill & Lambert, William L. Bottomley, Charles K. Bryant, Carneal & Johnston, Albert F. Huntt, W. Duncan Lee, Scarborough & Howell and Marcellus Wright Sr.
“The 2300 block has more architect-driven homes than any other in the historic district,” said Ceci Amrhein-Gallasch, who is – like her husband, Bill – a real estate agent with Joyner Fine Properties.
The Gallasches live in a Lee-designed house in the 2300 block of Monument Avenue.
Among the 2300 block’s architectural standouts are the Taylor House (1915) at 2325 Monument Avenue, a grand example of the Italian Renaissance Revival style designed by Lee; the Golsan House (1917) at 2309 Monument Avenue, Bottomley’s first house on the street; and Bottomley’s Mediterranean Revival Parrish House (1924) at 2315 Monument Avenue.
Bottomley scrapped plans for a Georgian Revival house on the site after the Parrishes returned from a Mediterranean holiday and requested something a little more exotic.
The result was a Mediterranean-style masterpiece, designed around a courtyard with a water garden, Novelli says. The Italian cypresses, which came later, enhance the Mediterranean look of the whole property.
Other standouts include the stone-faced McGuire House (1926) at 2304 Monument Avenue, designed by Baskervill & Lambert and based on Mompesson House in Salisbury, England; and the Jacobean-style Wallerstein House (1915) at 2312 Monument Avenue.
The block today
Today, home sizes on the 2300 block range from 2,814 square feet (2319 Monument Avenue) to 12,244 square feet (the Taylor House).
“The average size is 5,000 to 6,500 square feet,” Amrhein-Gallasch said.
The Taylor House is the second largest in the historic district, after the 27,000-square-foot Branch House, which is located at 2501 Monument Avenue.
The 2300 block is popular among homebuyers, but they’ll have to be patient. The houses rarely come on the market. In the last three years, only two have been listed.
The Blair House (1913), designed in the Southern Colonial Revival style at 2327 Monument Avenue, “sold quickly two years ago,” Amrhein-Gallasch said.
In addition, the Parrish House recently went under contract.
“It’s the only house on the block that has gone on the market this year,” Gallasch said.
Next month: The 3100 block of Monument Avenue.