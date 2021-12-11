The 2600 block of East Franklin Street: Church Hill’s densest concentration of Greek Revival homes has an interesting history

The oldest surviving residences on the block – at 2608 and 2610 – were built in 1848, but they were originally from another neighborhood.

They were built on Second Street downtown, and two historic preservationists – Elizabeth Bocock and Douglas Fleet – had them moved and reconstructed on East Franklin Street when they faced demolition in 1972, Chen says. (The expansion of the Richmond public library on West Franklin Street prompted the move.)

The north side of the block also includes two groups of infill buildings from the turn of the 20th century. The houses at 2604 and 2606, which have large, decorative gables, were built in 1904, and the ones at 2614, 2616 and 2618 were built in 1905.

With their deep Italianate/Victorian cornices and Colonial Revival porches, the buildings from 1905 “show the transition in styles and the combining of elements of various styles that would become typical in the early to mid-20th century,” Chen says.

Overall, the block has an elegantly restrained quality, with no discordant elements, says Jennie Dotts, a real estate agent with Virginia Properties and a Church Hill resident.