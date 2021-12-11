The 2600 block of East Franklin Street: Church Hill’s densest concentration of Greek Revival homes has an interesting history

Stroll through the 2600 block of East Franklin Street and you’ll see the lasting impact of Church Hill’s first residential development boom.
“The neighborhood had a little bit of development in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, but most of the land was owned by the Adams family and their descendants,” says Kim Chen, senior manager of Richmond’s department of economic development.
Beginning in the late 1830s and early 1840s, though, Richmond grew rapidly, as people moved to the city to work in its expanding tobacco, flour, and iron industries. Chen says the city experienced a building boom between 1840 and 1860, with home construction going from about 20 a year before 1840 to about 80 or 90 a year at the peak.
In response, Church Hill’s large landowners began to subdivide and sell their properties. In a relatively short time, the neighborhood as we know it emerged. The 2600 block of East Franklin Street captures that transition in brick and mortar.
Six of its 13 residences were built between 1855 and 1858, near the height of the boom – an unusually tight span of construction, given that it predated block-sized spec construction by several decades. And only two of the six houses – 2601 and 2603 – are known to have been spec-built, Chen says.
All six of the block’s houses built between 1855 and 1858 were designed in the Greek Revival style, and they represent the most concentrated collection of Greek Revival homes in Church Hill. “Typically in Church Hill, you might have one or two Greek Revivals in a block, so having a whole block of Greek Revival houses built within a few years is unusual,” Chen said.
The style, which draws on elements of classical Greek architecture, gained popularity in the early 19th century as archeological expeditions revealed details about ancient Greece and the newly formed United States embraced the birthplace of democracy.
For roughly 20 years, from about 1830 to 1850, it dominated American architecture, both public and domestic. Indeed, the Greek Revival was so popular that for a time it was called the National style.
Hallmarks include porches and porticoes supported by columns based on distinctly Greek originals; simple, unadorned cornices with wide bands of trim under the roof; and rectangular (as opposed to elliptical) transoms above doors.
Standouts of the style in the 2600 block include the houses at 2601 and 2605, which were expanded in the late 1800s and have exceptional ironwork on the front elevations. The house at 2617, which has its original stepped gable and roof dormers, is the least altered in the group, Chen says.
The oldest surviving residences on the block – at 2608 and 2610 – were built in 1848, but they were originally from another neighborhood.
They were built on Second Street downtown, and two historic preservationists – Elizabeth Bocock and Douglas Fleet – had them moved and reconstructed on East Franklin Street when they faced demolition in 1972, Chen says. (The expansion of the Richmond public library on West Franklin Street prompted the move.)
The north side of the block also includes two groups of infill buildings from the turn of the 20th century. The houses at 2604 and 2606, which have large, decorative gables, were built in 1904, and the ones at 2614, 2616 and 2618 were built in 1905.
With their deep Italianate/Victorian cornices and Colonial Revival porches, the buildings from 1905 “show the transition in styles and the combining of elements of various styles that would become typical in the early to mid-20th century,” Chen says.
Overall, the block has an elegantly restrained quality, with no discordant elements, says Jennie Dotts, a real estate agent with Virginia Properties and a Church Hill resident.
“All the houses are brick – there’s not a single frame house on the block,” she said. “Inside, many of the houses have beautiful marble mantels, plaster medallions and heart-pine floors. They have a tremendous sense of quality.”
House stats and sales
Today, sizes for houses in the 2600 block range from approximately 2,300 square feet to nearly 5,300 square feet. The properties rarely come on the market, so homebuyers looking to move onto the block might have to be patient.
The most recent sale, 2604 East Franklin St., was recorded four years ago. The previous year, two houses sold.
“At least three homeowners have been there at least 30 years,” Dotts said. “And two others have been there just under 20 years.”
Even though many of the houses are approaching 170 years old, they still appeal to today’s buyers, Dotts says.
“Buyers crave spaciousness and light,” she says. “Here, you have large windows and high ceilings, so you get lots of light and air. And because the houses on the south side of the block have two-story porches on the back, you can look out at fantastic views across the river to Manchester.”
Editor’s note: This is an installment in the “Top Blocks” series, which looks at individual city blocks that have historic or architectural significance.