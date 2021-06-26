The 3100 block of Monument Avenue: Apartments, cottages and architect-designed mansions – something for everyone

“That collection of houses recalls something that’s often said about Monument Avenue in general: The consistency of scale, setback and architectural forms gives it a cohesive feel,” Novelli said.

And despite their affordability, the houses – which were designed in the Colonial, Tudor and Mediterranean revival styles – didn’t skimp on architectural detail.

Among the group’s standout features are the rough-hewn slate roofing on the Tudor-style houses and the picturesque “weathering” of the walls on some of the façades. The treatment was meant to suggest the look of stucco that had worn away over time and exposed portions of the underlying brick.

Another indication of Lindner’s attention to detail: He used period-appropriate brick bonds for the row’s Tudor and Colonial houses.

“Lindner's designs for the houses were sophisticated and literate, demonstrating not only his knowledge of the styles, but also popular trends in the Twenties such as the ‘storybook’ look, with the rusticated slate and ‘weathered’ plaster,” Novelli said.

Home stats and sales