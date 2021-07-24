The 3500 block of Seminary Avenue: A slice of Richmond’s first master-planned community, in nine houses

Even grand things sometimes have modest and uncertain beginnings.

Most of us go on vacation to forget work. Lewis Ginter, one of the South’s most successful businessmen of the late 19th century, went on a globetrotting getaway and came back with plans for Richmond’s first master-planned suburban community.

Ginter’s idea – inspired by a suburb he visited in Melbourne, Australia – was to provide upper-middle-class professionals and their families with a tree-filled, park-like retreat from gritty city life.

The streetcar, a new feature spreading around Richmond, would provide an easy commute into the city.

Ginter Park, which is roughly bounded by Brook Road, Brookland Park Boulevard and Claremont, North, Moss Side and Noble avenues, wasn’t Ginter’s only development project. He’d bought several large parcels of land in what was then northern Henrico County, with ambitious plans for several streetcar suburbs in the area.

Ginter died in 1897, though, before significant work had started in any of his proposed communities. Home construction in Ginter Park didn’t begin in earnest until 1906.