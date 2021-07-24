The 3500 block of Seminary Avenue: A slice of Richmond’s first master-planned community, in nine houses

Even grand things sometimes have modest and uncertain beginnings.
Most of us go on vacation to forget work. Lewis Ginter, one of the South’s most successful businessmen of the late 19th century, went on a globetrotting getaway and came back with plans for Richmond’s first master-planned suburban community.
Ginter’s idea – inspired by a suburb he visited in Melbourne, Australia – was to provide upper-middle-class professionals and their families with a tree-filled, park-like retreat from gritty city life.
The streetcar, a new feature spreading around Richmond, would provide an easy commute into the city.
Ginter Park, which is roughly bounded by Brook Road, Brookland Park Boulevard and Claremont, North, Moss Side and Noble avenues, wasn’t Ginter’s only development project. He’d bought several large parcels of land in what was then northern Henrico County, with ambitious plans for several streetcar suburbs in the area.
Ginter died in 1897, though, before significant work had started in any of his proposed communities. Home construction in Ginter Park didn’t begin in earnest until 1906.
If it had begun during Ginter’s lifetime, the inventory of homes would have included many more examples of the Queen Anne and Richardsonian Romanesque styles, which were popular in the 1890s.
Both styles are distinguished by corner towers, asymmetrical façades and steeply pitched, complex rooflines, and they often draw from a dark-hued palette.
“The two styles shared a lot of architectural DNA,” said Chris Novelli, an architectural historian with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.
The Richardsonian Romanesque house Ginter built for himself at 901 West Franklin Street is a stellar example of the style.
By 1906, though, popular tastes were shifting toward lighter colors – especially white – and more historically accurate European and American revival styles. As a result, Ginter might have been surprised by the community’s houses, which include examples of Colonial, Tudor and Mediterranean revivals.
Even so, Ginter’s vision of a leafy suburban community with large houses set on expansive lots remains intact. And the 3500 block of Seminary Avenue is a stellar representation of that vision.
“The block captures the character of the neighborhood and the spirit of the age in which it was built,” Novelli said.
The majority of the block’s nine houses were built during Ginter Park’s first wave of construction. One of the earliest – the house known as The Anchorage at 3508 Seminary Road – was built in 1906.
The block includes examples of the Tudor and Colonial revivals, as well as an outlier Richardsonian Romanesque at 3500 Seminary Avenue.
The Richardsonian house, designed by D. Wiley Anderson and built circa 1909, is one of the block’s standouts, with a rough-cut granite exterior, a round corner tower with a conical cap and a wraparound porch.
The house, which was one of the last large-scale Richardsonians built in the city, had been converted in the late 1940s to a dormitory for the nearby Union Theological Seminary. The current owner restored it to its former glory.
The granite Colonial Revival house across from it, at 3501 Seminary Avenue, is a sibling of sorts. Its two-story, single-piece granite columns and green tile roof are especially striking.
The houses were built for two business partners with ties to granite and lumber companies, and Anderson designed them with closely matched floorplans.
Those aren’t the block’s only houses with a shared history. Charles D. Larus Jr. built a Colonial Revival house at 3507 Seminary Avenue in 1909, the same year his sister, Jennie Baldwin Larus, and her husband, John Hobart Reed, started work on the Colonial Revival house at 3503.
The siblings’ father, Charles D. Larus Sr., was a cofounder of Larus and Brother, a tobacco company.
Carneal & Johnston, a prominent Richmond firm, designed the Larus house, and Charles K. Bryant designed the Reed house, says Jane Gray Avery, who is writing a book about the Larus and Reed families.
The present-day Larus house isn’t the original one, though.
“The original house was completely destroyed in a fire during a blinding snowstorm on Jan. 15, 1912,” Avery said. “The firefighters’ ability to pump water was compromised. Larus started rebuilding a month later. Carneal & Johnston probably designed the second house, but there’s no record of it.”
An interesting piece of Richmond trivia: The idea for the WRVA radio station began at the second Larus house.
“Sometime in 1923 or 1924, Pleasant Larus Reed, then vice president of Larus and Brother, was visiting 3507 Seminary Avenue and observed C. D. Larus III on his ham radio,” Avery said. “Pleasant was intrigued and saw a business opportunity.”
He discussed creating a radio station with the other Larus & Brother executives, and WRVA began broadcasting in 1925.
House stats and sales
Sizes for the homes in the 3500 block range from approximately 2,400 to 8,100 square feet. Lot sizes range from roughly ½ acre to 1½ acres.
Interested in buying one of the homes? You’ll have to be patient.
“In the last 10 years, four have sold, and one of those was a private sale,” said Joan Peaslee, a real estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty.
The most recent sale – 3501 Seminary Avenue – was in 2016, and it went for $1.3 million.
“It would probably sell for a considerably higher price in today’s market,” Peaslee said.
Editor’s note: This is an installment in the “Top Blocks” series, which looks at individual city blocks that have historic or architectural significance.